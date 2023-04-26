DJ Lamiez Holworthy is finally giving her followers the content they signed up for, following the birth of her son

The star who is married to legendary rapper Khuli Chana shared a sweet video of how they welcomed their son into the world

Lamiez also revealed her son's beautiful names in the heartwarming caption she shared on her Instagram page

Lamiez Holworthy is finally sharing details about her baby boy and we are here for it. The star who welcomed her bundle of joy a few weeks ago posted a cute video.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy has announced her baby boy's name. Image: @khulichana01

Source: Instagram

Fans have been waiting patiently for the new mom to post about baby Pumpkin and their wishes have come true.

Lamiez Holworthy announces her baby boy's cute name after sharing her birth video

Lamiez Holworthy is a proud mama and she can't hide it. The star who shared her pregnancy journey with fans finally revealed what happened on the day she welcomed her bundle of joy.

The viral clip shows the baby's Mickey Mouse-themed nursery, the sweet couple on the way to the hospital, to the moment they head their baby's first cry. Lamiez wrote:

"A little while ago, I got to experience an answered prayer, one that I still marvel over.

"I find myself staring at him in awe, in disbelief that this perfect little human came from my body. I then get to watch his dad and my mom sing and play with him and my heart melts all over again-seeing how much joy he’s brought to all our loved ones warms my heart.

"This little guy really is my biggest blessing to date. My biggest flex!!! And just like that, I met the biggest part of me. My son Leano-Laone Zion Morule and nothing and no one else mattered."

Focalistic, Lulo Cafe and Minnie Dlamini react to Lamiez Holworthy's adorable video

Lamiez Holworthy's sweet video got many reactions and heart emojis from her industry colleagues and followers. Many congratulated Lamiez and Khuli Chana for their bundle.

@minniedlamini wrote:

"Soooooo beautiful ❤️."

@znombona commented:

"This is so beautiful Congratulations mama."

@leeramthethwa added:

"Who’s chopping onions??? This is beautiful Mama. Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@lulocafe said:

"This is so special mate! ❤️ and who the hell is chopping onions ."

@focalistic noted:

"Congratulations ❤️ This is so beautiful!! Rewatching it every chance I get Modimo abe le Lena famlee ."

Khuli Chana shares first glimpse of baby boy in adorable post

According to TimesLIVE, Prada rapper Khuli Chana first broke the news of their baby boy's arrival in a sweet post. The stars were celebrating baby Pumpkin's first month.

Lamiez Holworthy serves African royalty with stunning maternity shoot, star opens up about pregnancy emotions

In more news about DJ Lamiez Holworthy, Briefly News reported that she kept social media users updated on her pregnancy journey.

The star shared pictures and videos of her pregnancy on her social media pages, and it's safe to say she is killing it.

