Lamiez Holworthy is enjoying every moment of her pregnancy and is bringing her fans along

The star had been keeping Mzansi updated on all the steps and body changes of her wonderful journey

Lamiez recently gave many baby fever when she shared stunning pictures from her maternity photoshoot

DJ Lamiez Holworthy is keeping social media users updated on her pregnancy journey.

Lamiez Holworthy shared more stunning pregnancy pictures. Image: @lamiez_holworthy.

The star has been sharing pictures and videos of her pregnancy on her social media pages, and it's safe to say she is killing it.

Lamiez Holworthy stuns Mzansi with beautiful maternity shoot pictures

Lamiez Holworthy recently left many at a loss for words when she shared stunning images from her maternity shoot. The pictures gave African royalty as she rocked a white beaded dress and matching hat.

She sang praises for the designers who managed to meet all her demands in a short space of time. She wrote:

"And just like that Modimo Le Badimo Baka deemed me worthy of carrying my greatest gift to date. Hit @sihle_the_designer X @masangobysiphosihle up at literally the 11th hour and shared my vision and he created this custom look for me in less than three days."

Lamiez Holworthy opens up about pregnancy emotions in Instagram post

According to TimesLIVE, the popular DJ revealed that she has been going through the most during her pregnancy. She admitted that her bump has made her extremely emotional and cries over anything. She noted:

"Listen to my mom in the beginning of this video. My pregnancy really has made me super sensitive and very emotional- I cry for EVERYTHING."

Lamiez Holworthy jokes about her pregnancy body, pens sweet letter to her unborn son: "Okare ke elephant"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lamiez Holworthy took to her timeline to joke about her body. The Metro FM presenter and her rapper hubby Khuli Chana are expecting their first child together.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the expectant mom jokingly shared that she looks and feels like an elephant because of her swollen body. ZAlebs reports that the TV presenter roasted herself:

“My feet, fingers, ankles and legs? Okare ke elephant. I’ve had to stop wearing jewellery because wow."

