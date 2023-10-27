Many South African artists reacted to the KZN government pulling out from hosting the SAMAs in Durban

DJ Tira and other artists shared their own honest opinions about the cancellation of the awards

In a statement shared with Briefly News, it stated that RiSA will communicate soon what the next step for the SAMA29 is

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

DJ Tira and Big Zulu expressed their disappointment in the cancellation of the SAMAs. Image: @big_zulu, @djtira, @thesamas

Source: Instagram

South African artists expressed their heartfelt disappointment to the KZN government for suddenly pulling out from hosting the SAMA29 at the eleventh hour.

DJ Tira and Big Zulu express their disappointment in the cancellation of the SAMAs

The much anticipated 29th South African Music Awards planned to be hosted in Durban have been canned by MEC Siboniso Duma.

This follows after circulating reports that R28 million to fund the awards would have been taken from provincial government coffers. The budget was previously rectified by a SAMA press release shared with Briefly News.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

According to Daily Sun, most Mzansi artists reacted to the sudden cancellation of the SAMAs by the KZN government. DJ Tira and Big Zulu have shared their thoughts on how they feel about the KZN government pulling out at the very last minute.

"I prefer not to discuss or engage in politics, but I can express that this is a setback for both Durban and the entire province.

"As artists and record label proprietors, the Samas serve as a source of motivation, inspiration, credibility, and acknowledgement for us. They enhance an artist's profile and promote their presence in the market," Tira said.

Big Zulu added:

"Awards can be a double-edged sword for artists; they can elevate an artist's career when they win, but they can also be disheartening when a deserving song doesn't clinch the top prize. The SAMAs stand out due to the inclusion of multiple non-publicly-voted awards."

Vth Season Label boss Raphael Benza also shared he is deeply disappointment at this harsh decision that the KZN government took:

“The growth of music relies on them. It’s to our disadvantage, plus a negative perception of the South African music industry to the world.

“The benefits are recognition of your hard work and achievement. A celebration of our creator’s content and talent."

RiSA publicly told the SAMA29 was cancelled

In a statement shared with Briefly News, RiSA's CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi claims he only found out this morning that the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTA) would no longer be hosting the ceremony. Nhlanhla also mentioned that RiSA will communicate soon what the next step for the SAMA29 is:

"We hold a three-year contract with EDTA and will engage in discussions with our contractual partners to understand the reasons behind this decision and chart a path forward. We will provide updates in the near future regarding the next steps for SAMA29."

SAMAs expected to pump in R350 in revenue

Previously, Briefly News reported that the province was eyeing an R350 million profit from hosting the annual award ceremony, with roughly 4,000 tourists expected to descend to Durban.

The report stated that job opportunities were on the horizon as programmes were set in place for municipalities to host and spearhead tourism activations for their guests.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News