Durban has secured the hosting rights for The South African Music Awards (SAMAs) for the next three years

The 29th edition of the intensely competitive music awards ceremony will be kicking things off in style

Over the last few years, the awards ceremony used to take place in Sun City in the North West

Durban in KwaZulu-Natal has landed an exclusive three-year deal to host the prestigious South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

Leading the pack at the 29th edition of the SAMAs is the late rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes. Image: @thesamas

The SAMAs move from the North West

As of 2023, the SAMAs will now be hosted in Durban for three years. This announcement was made during the nominations ceremony in Soweto by the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Siboniso Duma.

He spoke with enthusiasm that the tourism industry in KZN will be stimulated.

This means that the 29th edition of the fiercely disputed music awards ceremony will be kicking things off in style.

SAMAs no longer hosted in North West

Over the last few years, the awards ceremony used to take place in Sun City in the North West. This move will do wonders for KZN's travel and tourism industry, and Siboniso Duma added:

“The tourism sector is a key economic driver, and events of this magnitude have a positive tourism value chain.

"It will increase our hotel occupancy rates, restaurants will be buzzing with patrons, and car hire services and shuttles will have a flow of clients. In essence, hosting the SAMAs will have impactful economic spin-offs for the province of KwaZulu-Natal.”

AKA has most nominations at the SAMAs

The slain rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes leads the pack with six nominations at the 29th SAMAs. His close friend K.O also has many nominations, with five.

AKA's posthumous album, Mass Country, secured him those six nominations, and they include:

Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Collaboration (for Company featuring Kiddominant), Best Engineered Album, Best Collaboration (for Lemons [Lemonade] featuring Nasty C), and lastly for Best Produced Music Video (for Lemons [Lemonade]) featuring Nasty C.

AKA honoured at the BET awards

In a previous report from Briefly News, the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes was recently honoured with a Global Visionary Award at the BET hip hop awards.

This honour was accepted on his behalf by his parents, Lynn Forbes and Tony Forbes.

The Megacy could not be more proud of the rapper, and they congratulated him.

Source: Briefly News