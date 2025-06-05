Award-winning producer DJ Maphorisa finally broke his silence on Podcast and Chill co-host MacG

In an Instagram Live video, DJ Maphorisa cleared the air on his feelings regarding MacG and issued a warning

Netizens were divided with some praising Phori's honesty, while others warned him to keep his distance from MacG

DJ Maphorisa shared his thoughts on MacG. Image: pianorepublik, macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

Versatile music producer and wheel spinner DJ Maphorisa has set the record straight regarding Podcast and Chill co-host MacG putting to rest any speculation.

The Midnight Starring producer and MacG have a complicated history. At one point, the Podcast and Chill head huncho stunned several peeps after siding with Lawd Phori following exploitation allegations. MacG rubbed the Amapiano producer the wrong way after he labelled Maphorisa a gatekeeper.

DJ Maphorisa clears the air on MacG

Regardless of what has happened in the past, it seems there’s no love lost between the two. In an Instagram Live session, DJ Maphorisa echoed sentiments similar to the ones he made about podcasts at the height of Scotts Maphuma’s cancel culture drama. On Wednesday 4 June 2025, social media user @Mo_D1d shared a snippet of DJ Maphorisa sharing his thoughts on MacG. The post was captioned:

“So sharp Phori doesn’t have a problem with MacG”

In the video, Maphorisa emphasised that while he has no issue with MacG, it's dangerous to talk to him because the guest’s words get twisted.

Watch the video below:

Netizens weigh in on DJ Maphorisa's thoughts on MacG

In the comments, several netizens applauded Madumane for setting the record straight regarding MacG. Others highlighted that the video shows he's actually a softie behind the tough exterior. Others felt like his warning about MacG was valid; especially given the podcast's track record of exposing guests a little too much.

Here are some of the comments:

@Van_De_Deputy said:

“Phori is very sweet behind the scenes. The problem people always judge the book by its cover.”

@NanahShaka39567 advised:

“Don't go there Phori, he will reveal all your scandals that boy.”

@Ronnza argued:

“Behind the drunk behaviour MacG is a very good interviewer and broadcaster, he did say people who build brands on perception will most likely not come to the hot seat. His curious childlike mind asks unorthodox questions.”

@KatlegoGodKenna highlighted:

“Phori hardly has beef with anyone. He’s coolest dude you'll ever know. But the same MacG tried to paint him bad and put a different perception about him.”

@BraMose_Nkuna laughed:

“🤣MacG will turn against you and make you spill the beans🤣”

DJ Maphorisa cleared the air regarding MacG. Image: macgunleashed, djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa admits MacG interview can ruin career

This isn't the first time that DJ Maphorisa has warned against going to Podcast and Chill.

In 2022, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa warned celebrities about the negative effects an interview with MacG can have.

At the time, DJ Maphorisa admitted that doing an interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG can ruin a celebrity's career if they don't prepare properly for it.

DJ Maphorisa took to Instagram Live to warn his peers in the entertainment industry to prepare properly before a sit down with MacG.

