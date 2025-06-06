A doppelganger of DJ Maphorisa posted a video on social media, imitating the DJ’s well-known rant

The rant was about Phori expressing his frustration after Samthing Soweto allegedly accused him of claiming ownership of their music

Mzansi netizens reacted to the video of the lookalike, with some referring to him as "Maphorisa from Temu"

South Africans are impressed by a Maphorisa lookalike's accurate rendition of his famous Instagram Live rant.

TikToker @agasi_nilotic recently posted a video of him imitating DJ Maphorisa’s famous rant. The video, posted on 2 June 2025, is so spot-on that netizens questioned whether the two are related or not. Not only did the rant resemble him, but he looked like him as well. Agasi went on about how he also found the industry as it is, and that it is survival of the fittest, the exact same way Maphorisa said it.

DJ Maphorisa expressed his dislike for awards, citing favouritism as a key reason and noting that popular artists can be overlooked due to personal biases. This led to his rant, where he also opened up about some of the underlying issues in the music industry, such as his dispute with Samthing Soweto. At its core, the conflict centres on pivotal issues of music ownership, production credits, and financial transactions – matters that, for artists, cut right to the bone.

Watch the TikTok video here:

The drama between Phori and Samthing Soweto

The controversy first sparked when Samthing Soweto publicly stated he wasn't credited on the track "Amalanga Awafani," despite his significant vocal contributions. Maphorisa countered, claiming Samthing Soweto's exclusion from credits was due to disagreements over music rights.

The plot thickened when Samthing Soweto reportedly asserted he had paid for his masters and accused DJ Maphorisa of misrepresenting his contributions.

In a particularly revealing moment, Samthing Soweto admitted to having previously credited Maphorisa as a producer on his album purely to boost sales, even when Maphorisa hadn't produced the work.

This revelation unveiled the reality that artists face. In the pursuit of commerciality, name recognition sometimes carries more significance than legitimacy. Maphorisa took to social media expressing his frustration by calling Samthing Soweto out on trying to take all the masters and play the victim.

A doppelganger of DJ Maphorisa posted a video on social media, imitating the DJ’s well-known rant. Image: @agasi_nilotic

Source: TikTok

This deeply personal and public dispute has ignited broader conversations about artist rights, transparency, and fair compensation, drawing in fans and fellow artists who largely support Samthing Soweto's calls for proper recognition. It’s a complex, raw situation that has kept the nation riveted.

Agasi captured the very spirit of Maphorisa's delivery. The online response was nothing short of funny, and they understood the sarcasm. Some netizens even went as far as calling him DJ Maphorisa Lite.

Mzansi reacts to the video

Itsnotneezy said:

“DJ Maphorisa’s free 7-day trial.”

Mosa wrote:

“Oska kwata poi ke wave. 👋 😂”

Oratile wrote:

“🤣🤣🤣Kanti, why o tshwara le Phori so? Kusho o type ya Thuli P.😂😂”

her_wrote:

“Phori from temu.😭”

Lungisani Bujela wrote:

“Eh, ya MaPorridge.😭”

Ccc wrote:

“DJ Masecurity. 😂”

Boy Hellie shared:

“Bathong, Magundwane.😭”

Carlos Kyle wrote:

“Thuli P reposted. 🤣🤣😅”

