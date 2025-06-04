The Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma made headlines after a video of one of his DJ sets made the rounds online

Podcaster Sol Phenduka is one of the stars who reacted to the now-viral clip, which has gained thousands of comments and reactions

While some defended Scotts Maphuma, others criticised his set, accusing him of disrespecting DJs and lacking basic technique

Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma is making headlines after one of his DJ sets made the rounds online.

The star has been winning big since his shot to fame and has managed to remain relevant with a string of smash hits despite cancel culture calls.

Despite the calls, he has been busy and booked. Like those before him, he has had his fair share of gigs as a DJ and often trends with his sets.

Scotts Maphuma faces backlash as viral clip sparks outrage

Scotts Maphuma is trending after one of his DJ sets was shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Several popular X users shared the clip, including podcaster Sol Phenduka. Reacting to the now-viral post, Sol captioned the clip:

"That time, no headphones."

Thanks to his social media following, fans quickly flooded online with their two cents.

Netizens didn’t hold back their words as they took a swipe at the star for bad DJing skills.

Some noted it was just a dad day office for the star, while others said he had no respect for the culture and DJs.

However, others jokingly said it might not be Scotts Maphuma as alleged but his lookalike.

@DonaldMakhasane noted that:

"Poor child needs a mentor."

@mphoray22 podted:

"Skomota is better than him."

@MorahMorah22807 commented:

"He must limit his public appearance if he gonna embarrass himself like that."

Little is known about when the now-viral clip making the rounds online was taken. Scotts Maphuma seemingly blueticked the trolls.

Scotts Maphuma splurges millions on a house and sleek car

The now-viral clip flooded online barely a week after he showed off his new house and car. Taking to Instagram, Scotts Maphuma posted:

"When the time is right, I, THE LORD, WILL MAKE IT HAPPEN. House + M4 1Take. It can only be God."

On 29 May, Scotts Maphuma shared several photos and videos of his new car and double-storey house.

Little is known about how much he splurged on his new haven. Petrolheads quickly connected the dots about his new car, a BMW M4.

Despite Scotts Maphuma not revealing his exact model, reports show two common 2025 BMW M4 models are available in South Africa.

The two models include a 2025 BMW M4 CS and a CS VR46 Edition priced over R3 million.

With the purchase, he joins a host of South African stars who have gifted themselves luxurious homes and cars.

After Mozambique drama, Scotts Maphuma speaks out

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Scotts Maphuma opened up about his woes in Mozambique.

The star recently topped trends after an unfortunate incident happened in Mozambique, where he was booked to perform

