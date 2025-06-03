Scotts Maphuma apologises after being arrested in Mozambique

Scotts Maphuma was arrested in Mozambique after failing to show up for a booked performance

He held a press conference in Maputo where he issued a public apology to his fans and event organisers

The arrest and apology triggered a strong reaction on social media, with some defending him and others saying he deserved the consequences

Amapiano musician Scotts Maphuma hogged headlines following his arrest in Mozambique after failing to fulfil a booked show. The Yebo Lapha singer was eventually released and headed to South Africa but not before he apologised.

Scotts Maphuma has had a difficult few weeks, from being given the cold shoulder during performances and nbeing arrested in a foreign country.

As was the case after his explosive interview on the L-Tido Podcast, Scotts Maphuma was forced to eat humble pie and apologise after failing to fulfil a paid gig in Mozambique. The eGoli singer who usually has a chip on his shoulder, cut a humble figure during a press conference in Mozambique.

In a video shared by entertainment and current affairs blogger Buzz Life News on X, Tuesday 3 June 2025, Scotts Maphuma apologised to his fans and vowed that the incident wouldn’t repeat itself. He explained the reasons why he failed to make it to the booked gig.

“First and foremost, I would love to apologise to my fans who really, really love me and really love my music. It was just unfortunate yesterday that we missed our flight because of the work we had. Obviously, we tried. We never gave up as Skipper Entertainment, as Scotts Maphuma. We never gave up. We always try to get to the gig sometimes no matter how late we are because we believe in better late than never. I’d love to apologise to my fans. It will never happen again,” Scotts Maphuma said.

Scotts Maphuma added that he would be returning to Mzansi empty-handed as he would be repaying the promoter their money.

“Feelings are hurt. A lot has happened. I am a man of my word. I believe in the truth and I think it’s fair if I pay them back their money,” Maphuma added.

SA reacts to Scotts Maphuma's apology to Mozambicans

In the comments, netizens stood in solidarity with Scotts Maphuma. Several netizens argued that he should never have been arrested while others declared that they would never have apologised if they were in Maphuma’s shoes. Some applauded Mozambique for humbling Maphuma.

Here are some of the reactions:

@MoreTwoLyf joked:

“Can they please book Kelvin Momo - I want to see something.”

@Chris_Exfail said:

"Nah seriously boycott Mozambique, the way they treated our boy, Scotts was horrible.”

@AlunamdaNocanda declared:

“I won't even apologise.”

@TrickyRedDevs suggested:

“Should’ve detained him longer. They don’t respect consumers of their product just because they think they’ve made it in life.”

@LizaNjee questioned:

“Under which charge was he arrested on? What law? Hayi bayamqhela shame.”

@NkosazanaFather said:

“Humiliation season.”

@Silumkojojo said:

“Mozambicans don’t play 🤣🤣”

Scotts Maphuma buys new house and car

Meanwhile, it hasn't been all doom and gloom for the Amapiano star.

Briefly News reported that Scotts Maphuma purchased a house and car for himself recently.

Maphuma made headlines after purchasing a double-storey house and a sleek BMW M4.

He shared the big news on Instagram on 29 May, posting a picture of his new car in front of the house with a faith-filled caption

