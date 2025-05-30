Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma made headlines after purchasing a double-storey house and a sleek BMW M4

He shared the big news on Instagram on 29 May, posting a picture of his new car in front of the house with a faith-filled caption

The post quickly went viral, drawing thousands of comments and reactions from fans and fellow celebrities, all congratulating him on his success

Amapiano sensation Scotts Maphuma is making headlines after he splurged millions on a new double-storey house and a sleek BMW.

Scotts Maphuma showed off his stunning new house and sleek car online. Images: scotts_maphuma

Scotts Maphuma shared the news on his Instagram post on 29 May.

Scotts Maphuma shows off new crib and sleek BMW

Taking to the picture-sharing app, he shared a photo of his car parked in front of his new house. He captioned the now-viral post:

"When the time is right, I, THE LORD, WILL MAKE IT HAPPEN. House + M4 1 Take. It can only be God."

Thanks to his huge social media following, the post has gained thousands of comments and reactions from fans and fellow celebrities.

Amapiano star Focalistic posted:

"Congratulations, My Dawg!! Ko rata thata."

Celebrated singer Oscar Mbo commented:

"Congratulations bafana. Keep shining! 🍾."

Amapiano star Lady Du posted:

"I’m sooooo proud of you bro."

Little is known about how much he splurged on his house and its location.

With the house purchase, Scotts Maphuma joins a host of South African celebrities who have recently bought houses.

Actress Thuli Phongolo took to social media earlier this year to show off her new haven.

Last year, Mawhoo took to social media to announce her house purchase.

How much did Scotts Maphuma's new BMW M4 cost?

Scotts Maphuma’s new car also stole the heart of many petrolheads who gave it a nod.

Against the now-viral post, Briefly News has since connected the dots about the car’s price tag.

The star did not reveal the model line of his BMW M4, but the publication has noted the prices of two models available in most dealerships in South Africa.

In South Africa, a 2025 BMW M4 CS has a base price tag of R3.5 million. However, a CS VR46 Edition is also priced above the R3 million.

Prices tend to differ depending on the model, year of manufacture, and trims. However, Scotts Maphuma has yet to reveal how much he spent on the car.

The purchase comes barely a few months after he reportedly bought a Golf.

It is unknown whether he still has the car after sharing a cryptic post about the sleek Golf before revealing his recent purchase.

He shared a clip of the car and captioned it:

"I miss you my Girl."

The rise of Scotts Maphuma

Since his thrust into the limelight, he has been dubbed the next big thing and has managed to remain relevant by dropping hit after hit.

He shot to fame in 2022 with Saka; years later, he has several hits under his name.

Scotts Maphuma spotted out and about with DJ Oskido. Image: scotts_maphuma

Scotts Maphuma has been busy and booked and has headlined many shows.

The star has also rubbed shoulders, worked and collaborated with several industry heavyweights, including DJ Maphorisa.

Nota dishes out advice to Scotts Maphuma

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi reached out to Scotts Maphuma amid his woes.

The outspoken music executive shared a tongue-in-cheek suggestion about his career amid cancel culture calls.

