Scotts Maphuma is in a bind, and it seems it will not go away soon. Music executive turned podcaster, Nota Baloyi, has stepped in with an idea that might make Scotts Maphuma's problems disappear.

Nota Baloyi advises Scotts Maphuma

It started with dead crowds at his shows, now his pockets are taking a hit after a popular nightclub cancelled him. On Thursday, 8 May, Nota Baloyi took his X account, where he usually spews out controversial statements, and offered Scotts Maphuma advice to get himself uncancelled.

In his characteristic wit and humour, Nota advised the Uyaphapha Marn hitmaker to go to South Gate for a meet and greet with his fans. Baloyi said this would be a win-win situation for him as he can sell CDs and merchandise. He posted:

“Scotts Maphuma must be sent to South Gate on Saturday to take pictures at the McDonalds all day… He can also sell merch & CD’s while he’s at it. This troll is hilarious though!”

Netizens react to Nota Baloyi's advice

In the comments, netizens agreed with Baloyi and suggested other ways Scotts Maphuma can get back into South Africans’ good books.

Here are some of the reactions:

@boyzbuck28745 suggested:

“Or maybe he should make a song apologising to South Africa 🇿🇦”

@Lights_Outs agreed:

“Yah bro needs little PR spice, and bodyguards to do the dirty work of rejecting fans 🤞🏽 stru God.”

@siyanda87209 joked:

“Lol. Yep, and he must make sure he smiles the whole day. 😂”

@alferzw said:

“The boy is a mess nje. He doesn't know how to distinguish between right and wrong.”

@bruceworldwide remarked:

“You always have good ideas er.”

DJ Maphorisa accuses podcasts of financial losses

Meanwhile, DJ Maphorisa broke his silence and disclosed the financial and emotional damage caused by Scotts Maphuma’s explosive L-Tido Podcast interview.

While Lawd Porry didn’t mention any podcast by name, he pointed out that podcasters are unaware of the emotional and financial damage they cause.

Mzansi wasn’t having any of it. They slammed him for not taking responsibility and blaming podcasts. Several netizens advised him and his crew to stay away from podcasts, while others advised him how Scotts Maphuma can still revive his music career.

Prince Kaybee takes jab at DJ Maphorisa and Scotts Maphuma

While Nota Baloyi offered Scotts Maphuma advice, Prince Kaybee took subtle jabs, as reported by Briefly News.

The Gugulethu singer reignited his feud with DJ Maphorisa and shaded his unreleased song with Scotts Maphuma with a meme-esque clip of fellow musician Oscar Mbo.

Maphuma and Phori hopped into the studio to work on Hao Kgonahale, which is inspired by Maphorisa’s trending reaction from IG live.

