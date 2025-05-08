DJ Maphorisa blamed podcasts for hurting him financially and emotionally amid the Scotts Maphuma controversy

Lawd Porry highlighted that podcasts don't understand the emotional toll they take on artists

Netizens expressed mixed reactions with several advising DJ Maphorisa to stop playing the blame game

DJ Maphorisa blamed podcasts for financial losses after Scotts Maphuma’s explosive interview. Image: pianorepublik, djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa has opened up about the financial and emotional damage caused by Scotts Maphuma’s explosive L-Tido Podcast interview.

A popular nightclub cancelled Scotts Maphuma's show following public backlash, but that seems to be just the tip of the iceberg.

DJ Maphorisa blames podcasts for financial losses

Taking to his X account on Thursday, 8 May, DJ Maphorisa accused podcasts of messing with his bag following Scotts Maphuma’s interview.

Without mentioning Scotts Maphuma’s name, Phori lamented how podcasts are oblivious to the emotional damage they cause. The post read:

“Di Podcast Di faka up Di bag tsa rona shame 💔 I wish they knew Di damages they causing Emotionally n Financially Mara Fede 🙏🏿”

Netizens react to DJ Maphorisa's accusation

In the comments, netizens expressed mixed opinions. Some suggested that he was playing the blame game, while others advised Phori and his crew not to go to podcasts. Others advised the award-winning DJ how Scotts Maphuma can still salvage his career.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Chad_mlimo suggested:

“That boy might have been making music for some time, but just blew up. He needs to stay off social media for some time. He listens to you, don't gas him up. Advise him like a grootman. He makes hits. Hits come and go, especially in the piano game. He needs to move carefully.”

@MisInfoCrusher advised:

“You must stay away from podcasts or have a listening session before it airs.”

@GokuKnocks argued:

“A 29-year-old Scotts Maphuma did this to himself. No one forced him to say he doesn't care about his fans on the podcast. Why must they care about his stomach now?”

@LadyM1306 said:

“The problem isn’t podcasts. The problem is the people who go to podcasts and speak without thinking. Scotts did this to himself, and ama2000 are yet to teach him how to be humble.”

@SdizoRSA highlighted:

“Oh, even artists are to be blamed, brands will never work with an artist that does not value support from the audience, a black young upcoming artist swearing at an audience live on IG, no brand will take that gamble."

@RichCA77 said:

“Take responsibility instead of blaming others for your arrogance.”

DJ Maphorisa and Scotts Maphuma preview new song

Meanwhile, DJ Maphorisa and Scotts Maphuma hit the studio amid the controversy as reported by Briefly News.

In an effort to turn lemons into lemonade, the pair hit the studio, ostensibly to ride the wave of Scotts Maphuma's controversy.

Scotts Maphuma and Lawd Porry previewed a song about of his famous "Hao kgonahale" comment from his viral rant after being accused of swindling Samthing Soweto. Unfortunately for the duo, netizens didn't have anything positive to say about their upcoming collaboration.

