DJ Maphorisa is in the studio with the infamous Scotts Maphuma, cooking up another hit

The pair seems to be riding the wave from the public outcry over Maphuma's behaviour, using the publicity to their advantage

However, their new song fell flat, with fans giving it a huge thumbs-down while others vowed to not stream it at all

Scotts Maphuma joined DJ Maphorisa in the studio after the Amapiano star was cancelled. Images: DjMaphorisa

Source: Twitter

DJ Maphorisa and Scotts Maphuma are working hard to sanitise the Amapiano star's public image with a new song, but will that be enough to repair the damage he has done to his fanbase?

DJ Maphorisa joins Scotts Maphuma in studio

While swimming in the sea of cancellation, it seems Scotts Maphuma is attempting to win back his supporters with the one thing that won them over in the first place, music.

The disgraced Amapiano star is facing public criticism over his snide remarks about not taking pictures with his fans and being too famous for his own good.

He recently hit the studio with DJ Maphorisa to make a song out of his famous "Hao kgonahale" comment from his viral rant after being accused of swindling Samthing Soweto.

Playing on the title of the song, it seems Maphuma and Maphorisa are alluding to the idea that the young hitmaker is immune to cancel culture.

Scotts Maphuma hit the studio to record a new song after he was cancelled by his fans. Image: scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Nevertheless, the Amapiano star was forced to humble himself and apologise to his fans for his foul behaviour, but even that wasn't enough for them, and things went from bad to worse.

In their IG live stream, the pair are seen in Porry's studio jamming to their new song while comments from social media users fly across the screen. PianoConnectSA shared the recording:

What did Mzansi say about DJ Maphorisa and Scotts Maphuma's song?

It was a different story on Twitter (X), and netizens had anything but good things to say about Maphuma or his new song, with a hilarious reaction from Porry's rival, Prince Kaybee:

Bigbrother_all said:

"Maphorisa should warn him. This is enabling, and things are not looking good for him; he’s already being cancelled."

Mlumebobby1 added:

"Imagine how tired we are."

pr7ation wrote:

"We're not streaming it."

djstago posted:

"Boring. Mfowethu has reached the ceiling, and there's no coming back."

NziKing added:

"It's about to be a mess for this one. The beginning of the end."

@asap_drek commented:

"Eish, Scott must start saving money, the end is almost here."

Fans and music lovers trashed Scotts Maphuma's new song. Image: DjMaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Nightclub cancels Scotts Maphuma's performance

In more Scotts Maphuma updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to a popular nightclub pulling the Amapiano star from their entertainment lineup.

This follows the public outcry over Maphuma's behaviour towards his fans, with many having threatened to boycott the venue if Scott remains on the show.

Many social media users suspect that this is the beginning of the end for the Amapiano sensation, concerned for his future as his career was only beginning to pick up:

Opinion__Facts said:

"He wasn't even international yet."

