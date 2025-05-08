Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma continues to suffer backlash from local fans after he seemingly retracted his public apology

The 29-year-old Mzansi recording artist responded to a tweet of him apologising for his recent behaviour by saying it was a fake account because he does not have an X account

Local netizens reacted angrily on social media, saying Maphuma should have kept quiet because he is just making matters worse for himself

Scotts Maphuma just cannot seem to get himself out of trouble after he denied making an apology to fans, causing backlash from music lovers all over South Africa.

The 29-year-old amapiano star said he did not apologise on X, while he did release an apology on Instagram Live, while fans remain hesitant to believe him or accept him saying sorry.

Scotts Maphuma sought advice from fellow stars such as Oskido. Image: scotts_maphuma.

Source: Instagram

Maphuma’s recent activity and interaction with fans have been widely criticised, while he shared a cryptic post on Instagram talking about how only he can only be judged by God.

Scotts Maphuma denies making an apology on X

Maphuma denies apologising in the Instagram post below:

As a result of his recent actions, Maphuma has been dragged through the mud and was even denied a gig at a popular Rustenburg nightclub, Vogue Lounge.

In his attempt to clear the air, Maphuma denied making an apology on X, saying that he does not even have an account on the social media platform, while he spoke via Instagram.

Watch Maphuma make an apology in the video below:

Following criticism from fans, Maphuma said he sought advice from fellow musicians and industry legends such as Oskido to better his relationship with his fans.

Scotts Maphuma's apology did not land the way he wanted with fans. Image: scotts_maphuma.

Source: Instagram

Fans continue to attack Maphuma

Local netizens reacted on social media to say Maphuma has made matters worse by rejecting the apology, saying the 29-year-old is showing no signs of remorse.

SthembiD is not a fan of Maphuma:

“I think he is stupid.”

ArnoModd is frustrated:

“This guy.”

Siya_ZAR said Maphuma must be punished:

“In other words, he is not apologising. Hay, they must cook this brother.”

Melo_Malebo said Maphuma is showing no signs of remorse:

“So basically, he’s still unfazed about the whole thing? Wow!”

Tthor_4 said Maphuma is not helping himself:

“Scott is not beating the allegations.”

Malume_jb made a suggestion:

“He should have kept quiet.”

Motsi85 is disappointed:

“Disappoint us again, Mabena.”

Prenishia_18 cannot believe Maphuma’s attitude:

“He refuses to be saved.”

MellyLisah said many Maphuma fans made a silly mistake:

“So those who forgave him because of that post, are they taking back their forgiveness?”

Melanin_Mmaps said Maphuma needs to make his situation better:

“Scotts Maphuma should have kept quiet, he is really making things worse.”

Black Coffee shows Scotts Maphuma some love amid backlash

As reported by Briefly News, world-renowned Mzansi recording artist DJ Black Coffree showed Scotts Maphuma some love amid backlash for the 29-year-old amapiano star.

Despite being one of South Africa’s most popular artists, Maphuma has recently been the victim of much fan criticism following reports of having a bad attitude towards being famous.

