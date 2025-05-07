Scotts Maphuma shared an emotional post on X after being ignored while on stage, expressing that he is struggling to cope, but still believes God has not abandoned him

Netizens urged him to apologise and work on his brand, while others urged him to stay strong and true to himself

His latest post contrasts with his earlier post on Instagram, where he had previewed an unreleased song after fans ignored him

Scotts Maphuma shared an emotional and cryptic message amid being ignored by fans. Image: scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Being ignored by the audience during performances might be getting to Amapiano vocalist Scotts Maphuma. The Uyaphapha Marn singer shared a cryptic post on his socials that left netizens buzzing.

Scotts Maphuma shares cryptic emotional post

Scotts Maphuma took to his X account on Tuesday, 6 May and shared a post appealing for divine intervention. The musician says he's overwhelmed but expresses faith in God. The post was captioned:

“God, I know I can't handle it, it's too much. But I believe You have never forsaken me. I'm Your son, and I come to You❤️”

The message was the caption to a video of Scotts Maphuma melancholically looking out the window of a plane with his headphones on. In the video, Bo Gogo by Kelvin Momo and Da Muziqal Chef featuring Tracy and Thatohatsi, plays in the background, suggesting that the post might be related to the passing of a close family member, which he previously announced.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Scotts Maphuma's cryptic post

In light of recent events where Scotts Maphuma was ignored by fans while performing, several netizens advised him to apologise. Others urged Maphuma to stand his ground and not fold.

Here are some of the reactions:

@geezybeatz145 said:

“I understand you, brother, but sometimes to put food on the table, you have to ignore your feelings or never say your mind because it might ruin your bag. As we speak, your brand is going through some tough times, but I believe that you can get back to the top.”

@gerald_mashego suggested:

“O tla ba grand. This is nothing. Next week they’ll be on someone else’s grille. It’s good to have boundaries. Just cause you’re famous, doesn’t mean you can’t be yourself.”

@BabyPana23 advised:

“Get a good Public Relations Manager. Apologise and mean it, then change your ways. You don’t have to always have a comment on things. Know what and when to talk. When your supporters come your way, smile and take pictures with them. It doesn’t have to be the whole crowd. But be humble.”

@ColorMe_Fudge explained:

“Remember, your fans are God’s children. Whatever you’re praying for, you’ll get it from your fans. You can pray as hard as you want, but if people don’t want to support you because of your behaviour, they won’t.”

Scotts Maphuma previews new music after fans ignore him

His cryptic post contrasts with his previous response, as reported by Briefly News.

Scotts Maphuma responded after being ignored by the audience while on stage. He previewed an unreleased song under the moniker Scotts Ma'attitude. The song is supposedly from his yet-to-be-released London EP.

A buoyant Maphuma also shared why he cannot give up despite his recent challenges.

