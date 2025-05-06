Former The Wife actor Abdul Khoza says he's exited the South African entertainment industry

The former Isibaya star confirmed his departure in a statement on his social media account on Monday, 5 May

Industry colleagues and fans of the multi-award-winning thespian took to his Instagram account to comfort and thank him

Multi-award-winning actor Abdul Khoza surprised Mzansi on Monday, 5 May when he announced he was leaving the South African entertainment industry.

The former My Brother Keeper actor thanked his fans, industry friends, and the entertainment industry for supporting him in his acting journey.

Khoza confirmed his departure from the industry by sharing a video of his last audition on his Instagram account.

The actor also decided to share one of his last auditions that he did this year before he decided to simply quit acting.

"This is a way for me to show those who still wish to pursue a career in Acting that we all go through the audition processes," he wrote.

The award-winning actor also thanked everyone who supported him as an actor and added that he wouldn't have known his talents without people who supported his craft.

South Africans are saddened by the actor's departure

Former Scandal! actress Masasa Mbangeni wrote:

"You’re incredible and I hope in time when you’ve taken a breath, we get to see you again soon."

Connie_bee_m said:

"Thank you for giving us uQhaphela no baba kaNdumiso, my all-time favs. Your talent is unmatched, siyabonga."

Khoza's brother SK Khoza replied:

Giving you a standing ovation. What matters sunno is that we arrived, served and concured all the roles we played. As we take a bow, we know what it is that we are doing. Many will never understand our decision. But what matters is that we fully understand. Onwards and upwards king."

M.O. Mdodada said:

"Those saying he mustn't quit, imagine how hard it must've been for him to make that decision and stick by it. Strength to you bhuti. The SA acting industry is mistreating our actors and actresses. There's a lot we don't see behind the scenes."

Actress and radio personality @Callherthato wrote:

"We have truly lost bhuti but I know you will gain and that’s all that matters, to fill your cup. Thank you for being brilliant and thank you for teaching me. Aluta."

Siyanodeep replied:

"Please start shooting your own comedy scripts and post them on YouTube and TikTok. We still need you in the acting space. No one can do it like you."

The Wife cast shares bittersweet farewell messages to Abdul Khoza after xxiting the telenovela

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2022 that The Wife star Abdul Khoza's exit from the popular Showmax telenovela has been confirmed after months of speculations.

According to a statement released by the popular streaming service, Abdul's role as Nqoba will end soon.

Fellow cast members have expressed their heartbreak at the loss of Abdul Khoza's relatable character.

