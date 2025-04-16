Abdul Khoza wrote an open letter and a touching poem, painting the grim reality of fame when it consumes someone

The former The Wife star's letter resonated with many people in the acting industry, who reacted to it

In the letter, Abdul Khoza speaks about betrayal and abandonment, saying fame offers a person everything but takes away a lot

Award-winning actor Abdul Khoza penned an open letter to the arts industry with a topic that has been weighing heavily on his heart. Khoza penned a touching poem and letter which painted the grim reality of fame, which people rarely talk about.

Abdul Khoza's open letter to the industry

In his striking letter, actor Abdul Khoza touches on betrayal and abandonment, sharing how fame promised him the world and delivered on that. But the price to pay was too much.

"Do you recall my name? I'm the one who once dazzled the masses with my talents. When boredom and despair threatened to consume them, I appeared on their screens, a beacon of hope in a custom-made suit," he started.

Abdul boasted about his achievements but how all of that does not matter anymore because of how fame deceived him.

"They call me an actor, musician, painter, or writer, but I am simply an artist, driven by an insatiable passion. They celebrate my work, but little do they know, I'm broken, just like them. I'm a slave to the very craft that once set me free"

In a poem, Abdul shared: "You didn't tell me your value was hollow. That your price was too steep. You didn't tell me you were just beautiful on the outside, but rotten within," he scathingly wrote.

Mzansi reacts to Abdul Khoza's open letter

Mzansi is as angered by the downside of fame much like Abdul Khoza is. His letter resonated with them, and they too had scathing words about the industry. Some people even mentioned Vatiswa Ndara, who also exposed the painf of the industry.

This is what many people had to say.

thenjiwecomedy said:

"South Africa hates talent. They love mediocrity. If you are black and talented, they chew you up very fast, and as soon as they realise that you know your worth, they spit you out. You are in my prayers."

nangamldah responded:

"We owe Vathiswa Ndara an apology. She stood alone when you all knew she was telling the truth. We support you, but you guys must also be one UNITY!!!"

tbotouch replied:

"Reading this with mixed emotions because this is coming from the exceptional talent of our generation, few may dare to attempt to emulate, let alone surpass, your remarkable trajectory. Be not weary in well doing, brother."

muzimthabela shared:

"This industry will chew you up, and spit you out."

drmnyamande comforted:

"It's lonely at the TOP. Who entertains the entertainer? Who heals the healer? To whom does the pillar of strength look up? Who advises the master? Who meets the needs of the one who always provides? The ones that are the greatest need the GREAT ONE the most."

