The Wife star Abdul Khoza's exit from the popular Showmax telenovela has been confirmed after months of speculations

According to a statement released by the popular streaming service, Abdul's role as Nqoba will end soon

Fellow cast members have expressed their heartbreak at the loss of Abdul Khoza's relatable character

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Wife has confirmed Abdul Khoza's departure. The confirmation comes after months of speculation and rumours that the talented actor was leaving the telenovela.

Abdul Khoza has left ‘The Wife’ after two successful Seasons. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Showmax officially announced the exit of Abdul's character Nqoba in a statement. The streaming service stated that they understand that viewers will find it difficult to let go of him.

Following the announcement, Zalebs reported that actors who had worked closely with Abdul bid farewell to his character. The star-studded cast praised Abdul for his efforts in portraying Nqoba instinctually.

Zikhona Sodlaka, who plays Abdul Khoza's wife Mandisa grateful for the opportunity of working closely with him

Working on The Wife with Abdul, according to Zikhona, was a breeze. Sodlaka gushed about Abdul's approach to his character Nqoba, saying that working with him was an opportunity she would never trade for anything.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"I think our chemistry worked because of how dynamic yet similar our characters are. The one is a female version of the other and vice versa. He is the scene partner I didn’t know I needed. We got to play so much on set.”

Mondli Makhoba, who plays Nkosana, praised Abdul Khoza's acting skills

Mondli said he had a great time working on set with Abdul. Mondli also shared their on-screen and off-screen antics but never failed to praise Abdul for his incredible acting abilities. Abdul, according to Mondli, kept everyone on their toes because of his love of acting.

"I was lucky to have an opportunity to work with him because of how good he is. It was challenging but a good challenge because he always wanted us to push each other to get better every time. He always wanted us to find better and more artistic ways to do scenes."

Mbalenhle Mavimbela said Abdul was her source of support on set

Mbalenhle Mavimbela, who plays Hlomu, shared memories from her time with Abdul on set. Mbalenhle stated that Abdul assumed a leadership role in their working relationship. According to the actress, Abdul encouraged and assisted her between scenes.

"He used to encourage me in between scenes. When I had challenging or very emotional scenes, he would come to me and speak to me on the side. Just to reassure me that I’m doing well."

Kwenzo Ngcobo, who plays Qhawe honoured to have worked with Abdul Khoza

Kwenzo Ngcobo, the star of The Wife Season 3, stated that he is honoured to have worked with Abdul in this lifetime. The actor also stated that the entire cast would miss Abdul as a fellow cast member and a leader who assisted them in between scenes.

"He is a great leader and an icon. The fact that I got to share a screen with an actor like him is an honour."

Abdul Khoza bids farewell to The Wife

In related stories, Briefly News reported that South Africans have fallen in love with the hit series The Wife, based on the Hlomu series books by Dudu Busani Dube.

Bookworms and TV lovers have become invested in the show's characters, and the third season has come with many changes.

Several main actors have bowed out of the show, and Abdul Khoza is the latest star to leave. Fans enjoyed the flamboyant character of Nqoba Zulu as he often brought comic relief and cool fashion to the serious telenovela.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News