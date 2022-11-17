Showmax released an intriguing teaser for an upcoming episode of The Wife , and fans were devasted

Abdul Khoza's character will soon be killed off the show after Nqoba Zulu successfully dodged death a few times in previous seasons

Devastated fans took to social media to express their sadness and praised Khoza for his convincing portrayal of Nqoba Zulu

South Africans have fallen in love with the hit series 'The Wife', based on the Hlomu series books by Dudu Busani Dube.

Bookworms and TV lovers have become invested in the show's characters, and the third season has come with many changes.

Several main actors have bowed out of the show, and Abdul Khoza is the latest star to leave. Fans enjoyed the flamboyant character of Nqoba Zulu as he often brought comic relief and cool fashion to the serious telenovela.

Mzansi people were so touched by Showmax's revelation that they threatened to stop watching the show.

@Ashley__M_ said:

"You guys brought back Sambulo. Surely you can make a plan and bring back uShemeni wethu."

@zuksai asked:

"I can safely say that the show is no longer interesting. Don't they realise what Nqoba brought to this show?"

@_Thembalihle_ wrote:

"There goes my day. Why would you hurt us like this? Nqoba was one of the characters that made me fall in love with #TheWifeShowmax."

@SolangaN tweeted:

"There is no point in watching ke."

@_NayyKnights asked:

"This is sad! Why was Nqoba killed?"

@NtombikayiseBa6 mentioned:

"This scene is why I won’t stop watching, even if the storyline deviates from what I read in books. The actors on this show are the cream of the crop."

@Nonhlanhla_12 posted:

"Not Nqoba. Yoh, I’m so hurt on behalf of Mandisa."

