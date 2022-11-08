The Wife is returning to Mzansi screens with new drama and is set to focus on the relationship between Naledi and Qhawe

The third and final season of the Showmax telenovela will premiere on Thursday, 10 November after it was launched this past Sunday

Kwenzo Ngcobo, who plays the role of Qhawe, shared that there's lot of drama in the finale as Naledi's dad wants her daughter to marry a Tshwana man, not him

The third season of The Wife is set to premiere on Showmax on Thursday, 10 November. It's reported that the new season will focus on Naledi and Qhawe's romance.

During the past two seasons, the telenovela focused on Hlomu and Mqhele's relationship. Actors Mbalenhle Mavimbela and Bonko Khoza, who used to portray the roles of Hlomu and Mqhele, have left the show.

Daily Sun reports that the cast and the crew of the soapie and special guests watched the first episode on Sunday, 6 November. Speaking to the publication, Kwenzo Ngcobo shared that he can't wait for the fans to see what they've done with his character on the finaly season of the show. He plays the character of Qhawe.

Kwenzo shared that there's plenty of drama coming Mzansi's way as Naledi's dad doesn't like him. He wants his daughter to marry a Tshwana man. Kwenzo added that he's had a great time with the show and is thinking of going back to theatre after the final season of The Wife.

Mbalenhle Mavimbela exits The Wife

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mbalenhle Mavimbela, who graced our television screens in the first and second seasons of the famous Showmax telenovela The Wife, is leaving the show.

According to ZAlebs, the sad news of Hlomu's exit was first reported by popular entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on his Twitter page. Per the post, Mbalenhle will be unable to return for The Wife season 3 due to some personal reasons.

The news has caused a stir on social media. Viewers of the show feel that it will be boring without Hlomu. Others even suggested Mqhele would not be relevant without his better half.

