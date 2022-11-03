Former Our Perfect Wedding host Nomsa 'Gomora Diva' Buthelezi-Shezi is back with a new show titled Mama vs Makoti

The excited Gomora Diva shared that the new show is about relationships between mothers-in-law and their sons and wives

Wives and their moms-in-law will cook different plates for the husbands and the men will get to decide which is the best meal without knowing who cooked it

Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi, aka Gomora Diva, is back on TV. The former Our Perfect Wedding presenter has bagged another TV presenting gig on a new show, Mama vs Makoti.

The new show is about relationships between husbands and their mothers and wives relationships. It'll see mom's compete with their daughter's in-laws for their son's approval when it comes to who's the best cook.

ZAlebs reports that Nomsa Buthelezi told Drum Magazine that the new show is all about family fun as mothers know their sons but the wives are the new leading ladies in their lives. Both the mom and the wife cook different meals for the hubby.

"The man gets the plate and chooses the winner, without knowing who cooked it," she said.

Nomsa added that when her OPW contract ended, she wasn't sure she would ever bag a love show again. She added that she's grateful for bagging the new gig.

