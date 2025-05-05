Singer Mawelele was one of the big winners at the recent Metro FM Music Awards

The Afro Pop sensation and Naledi Aphiwe's rumoured bae took home three awards from the prestigious event

Fans sang his praises as many declared that it was finally his time to take over the spotlight

Naledi Aphiwe's alleged boyfriend, Mawelele, won big at the Metro FM Music Awards. Images: Instagram/ staxxmusic_management, joy_zelda

Mawelele is a multi-award-winner after going home with not one but three awards from the Metros!

Mawelele takes over the Metros

The Metro FM Music Awards were a night to remember with some unforgettable hits and unfortunate misses.

As many musicians were celebrated for their work and talent, Mawelele's fan base made quite an impression and helped him win three awards.

The singer took home the Best Newcomer and Best R&B awards, as well as the Best African Pop Song trophy for Romeo and Juliet, a song with his rumoured boo thang, Naledi Aphiwe.

Mawelele took home three awards from the Metro FM Music Awards. Image: kulture.sd

The couple has been seen cosying up to each other in several pictures; they even worked on some music together, which added fuel to the speculation.

Today, they're both multi-award-winners in their own right after Naledi won herself two shiny trophies at the prestigious ceremony - can you say "power couple"?

Mzansi shows love to Mawelele

Fans and fellow industry-mates congratulated Mawelele on his big win and praised his unmatched talent:

South African singer Cici said:

"Congratulations, bro bro!"

intombiyakwamshengu posted:

"Halala!! Congratulations, young man! Onward and upward."

kt_maluleka showed love to Mawelele:

"As I told you, that I will never forget your words, as now I can see your results. Congratulations, bro, and may God bless you more. @mawelele__"

lihle_ndimande wrote:

"This song is a classic! Yazini. Look at God. He has done exceedingly and above what you can imagine. Congratulations!"

nhlapobongiwe declared:

"You are blessed, naturally so. Stay in the Lord, keep on praying and don't let the industry change you. You are going far."

tinnate28 added:

"You are still gonna make us even more proud, bro, you are big!"

Mzansi said Mawelele was more than deserving of his Metro FM Music awards. Image: staxxmusic_management

Meanwhile, others were obsessed with how much of a supportive girlfriend Naledi was and showed love to the young couple and their bright futures:

obs_essedw.ifcasey added:

"The fact that Naledi is so happy and excited for you is so great, congrats!"

omphie_k said:

"Naledi was the happiest for this one. Like, that girl is so supportive."

mpesh_khesar wrote:

"Congratulations again. You guys were amazing, from your outfits to your performance and your winnings. Keep soaring, your future is very bright."

omphie_k posted:

"There is nobody like her. She's always happy to see you win, and you support her too, how nice."

