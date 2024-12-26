The year 2024 was one where many of our faves showed up and bagged many international awards

From Tyla to Makhadazi, Mzansi got to see their fave celebrities being named the greatest among international stars

We take a look at some of the year's best and most memorable international award wins by our stars

Briefly News did a rundown of some incredible international award wins in 2024.

1. Tyla

Since 2023, the internationally acclaimed South African singer and songwriter Tyla has proven to the world that she is one of the greatest singers we have had. The 22-year-old has never failed to put her name on the elite list of most outstanding musicians.

In 2024, the Water hitmaker won several international awards, one of which made Mzansi proud was her win of the Grammy Award in February 2024, beating all the other African artists she was up against.

2. Makhadzi

The South African performer and musician Makhadzi also surprised many netizens when she won her first major international award in June 2024.

The Number 1 hitmaker was nominated alongside Tyler ICU and other musicians in the Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act and shared a heartwarming thank-you speech after collecting her award.

Makhadzi shared a video of herself breaking down after receiving the BET award, speaking about her humble beginnings.

3. Black Coffee

Black Coffee kept adding more wins to his vast list of accolades. This time, the Subconciously hitmaker walked away with a global award.

The Grammy-award-winning DJ was recently recognised at the 9th Golden Moon Awards. Black Coffee won the award for World's Best DJ, which has become a title he has proven to hone time and time again. So this award sort of seals the deal for him.

