Worst Fashion Moments 2024: From Minnie Dlamini's Doja Cat inspired Dress to Tyla's Piano Hub Look
- 2024 had its fair share of some of the most memorable outfits of 2024 to the worst dresses in celebville
- Netizens were abuzz when Minnie Dlamini wore a dress inspired by Doja Cat's Global Citizen Festival design
- Tyla also had her fashion moments, which were described as a miss, especially the black street outfit she wore at Piano Hub
South African celebrities came out and showed off their creative sides, but some of their outfits flopped.
The 5 worst fashion moments of 2024
Minnie Dlamini
American singer and rapper Doja Cat wore a stunning dress which paid homage to South Africa, as it had the SA flag design.
Minnie Dlamini tried to replicate that idea and the dress, wearing it at the 2024 South African Music Awards (SAMAs). However, people liked her dress as one ordered from Temu.
Asanda Madyibi designed the dress and paid homage to Boom Shaka with her high ponytail braids.
As much as many people might appreciate Tyla spending most of December in her hometown, Johannesburg, and also visiting a few places in Cape Town, one of her most recent looks had many people giving her thumbs down.
The Grammy-winning singer made an appearance at PianoHub Soweto Night Club alongside DJ Maphorisa. However, her street look, which incorporated many styles into one outfit, caught many people's attention.
Babes Wodumo
It would not be the worst fashion outfit of the 2024 list if Babes Wodumo's SAMAs red carpet look were not mentioned.
The Durban-born Gqom singer wore a wedding dress, which made people wonder if her creative juices ever worked in fashion.
Gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a photo of Babes' look, and she even wore a veil.
Makhadzi
Trust Makhadzi to make fun of her blunders, taking that power away from bullies. The singer took the Durban July theme ride-the-wave literally and came looking like a hot mess.
However, she found humour in this and proceeded to troll herself. Makhadzi said her short, aqua-blue dress with pearl accessories was not make sure.
"Beside the unbalanced curves, I see nothing wrong with this dress. But yona is not make sure shem. I tried to console myself but yooo, kunini ngithi yooo."
Nkosazana Daughter
It is hard to think of a moment where Nkosazana Daughter nailed any of her looks. The talented Amapiano singer topped the trends list when her outfit malfunctioned on stage.
The outfit choice was bad enough that people suggested that she invest in a stylist.
Watch the video below:
Nkosazana Daughter flaunting her outfit in dance video ruffles feathers
In a previous report from Briefly News, Nkosazana Daughter once again raised eyebrows when she flaunted her latest fashion sense.
People questioned why she wore a red mesh outfit, which did not properly complement her figure. The singer attempted to flaunt her dancing, but peeps dragged Nkosazana's look to hell and back.
