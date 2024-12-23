Actress Baby Cele Allegedly Ties the Knot for the 4th Time, SA Reacts: “She Looks So Uncomfortable”
- The former Uzalo actress Baby Cele was allegedly reported to have tied the knot once again
- According to reports, Baby Cele got married for the fourth time, and a clip of the star with an unknown man went viral
- Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Cele allegedly getting married again
With the festive season here, many netizens have been witnessing peeps and celebs getting married to their other halves. Recently, actress Baby Cele has been spotted seemingly saying I Do.
Social media has been buzzing after a clip of Sibongile and The Dlaminis actress Baby Cele seemingly getting married for the fourth time to an unknown man went viral. Many netizens were stunned to learn that the star had allegedly tied the knot so quickly.
According to Kwanjoman’s page, the actress had umembeso, a traditional Zulu wedding ceremony that was part of the lobola negotiations.
"O rata lenyalo hle": Baby Cele allegedly gets married for 4th time, SA raves about umembeso ceremony
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to Baby Cele tying the knot
Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Baby Cele allegedly getting married for the fourth time. Here's what they had to say:
Qness questioned:
"How many times is she getting married??? Hawu."
Tibby asked:
"Didn't she just become Mrs Maloka not so long ago?"
Khule Nxumalo said:
"I think she’s perfectly fine. It’s her maintaining composure whilst figuring out what’s happening with her headgear 'doek was loose.'"
Thabiso Robson Kekana wrote:
"Some women are lucky. Fourth wedding. Some had never even tasted a single marriage, even a mere lobola negotiation."
Miss T commented:
"She looks so uncomfortable."
Mendy Zafika responded:
"There is just something about this video, I can't explain it in words but congratulations to her."
