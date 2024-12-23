The former Uzalo actress Baby Cele was allegedly reported to have tied the knot once again

According to reports, Baby Cele got married for the fourth time, and a clip of the star with an unknown man went viral

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Cele allegedly getting married again

Actress Baby Cele got married. Image: @babycele

Source: Instagram

With the festive season here, many netizens have been witnessing peeps and celebs getting married to their other halves. Recently, actress Baby Cele has been spotted seemingly saying I Do.

Social media has been buzzing after a clip of Sibongile and The Dlaminis actress Baby Cele seemingly getting married for the fourth time to an unknown man went viral. Many netizens were stunned to learn that the star had allegedly tied the knot so quickly.

According to Kwanjoman’s page, the actress had umembeso, a traditional Zulu wedding ceremony that was part of the lobola negotiations.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Baby Cele tying the knot

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Baby Cele allegedly getting married for the fourth time. Here's what they had to say:

Qness questioned:

"How many times is she getting married??? Hawu."

Tibby asked:

"Didn't she just become Mrs Maloka not so long ago?"

Khule Nxumalo said:

"I think she’s perfectly fine. It’s her maintaining composure whilst figuring out what’s happening with her headgear 'doek was loose.'"

Thabiso Robson Kekana wrote:

"Some women are lucky. Fourth wedding. Some had never even tasted a single marriage, even a mere lobola negotiation."

Miss T commented:

"She looks so uncomfortable."

Mendy Zafika responded:

"There is just something about this video, I can't explain it in words but congratulations to her."

Rouge and hubby celebrate their wedding anniversary

Briefly News previously reported that popular rapper Rouge and her husband, Macmillan Mabaleka, recently marked a significant milestone in their marriage. The star shared a sweet throwback video to celebrate their anniversary one year after tying the knot.

It's hard to believe it's been a year since Rouge and Macmillan Mabaleka married. The famous musician headed to social media to celebrate the special milestone. Rouge shared a video from their stunning traditional wedding on her Instagram profile. In her beautiful post, she also proudly celebrated her African heritage.

