In 2023, several South African celebrities tied the knot in beautiful ceremonies

Winnie Mashaba, Khutso Theledi, Palesa Tembe, Rouge, and Zoe Brown were among those who got married

The stars shared pictures and videos from their ceremonies with fans on social media

2023 saw several South African celebrities tie the knot in beautiful ceremonies. Some opted for stunning destination weddings, while others opted for low-key ceremonies with close families and friends.

Khutso Theledi, Palesa Tembe and Winnie Mashaba are among the SA celebs who got married this year. Image: @khutsotheledi and @palitembe

Source: Instagram

Briefly News looks at the celebrities who tied the knot this year, including Winnie Mashaba, rapper Rouge, and media personality Khusto Theledi.

1. Winnie Mashaba announces her marriage

Gospel singer Winnie Mashaba stunned her followers when she announced that she had joined the married women's club with a touching post on social media. Taking to her Instagram page, the talented singer shared a picture from her traditional marriage ceremony and expressed her gratitude to God. She wrote:

“Setlogolwana sa Banareng le Ditlou. Ngwetši ya Bakwena. 2 December 2023. Kea leboga Morena Modimo [Thank you God].”

2. Khutso Theledi and her Italian partner made it official

Radio and television presenter Khutso Theledi made her fans proud when she announced that she was officially off the market, months after her whimsical engagement.

Khutso headed to her Instagram timeline to share stunning pictures from her lobola ceremony alongside a caption that read:

"Love across cultures, a promise made, a promise kept… Elelelele"

3. Palesa Tembe and her boo got married

Media personality Palesa Tembe announced that she had become Mrs Ngubane after her man sent his uncles to her home earlier this year.

Announcing the news at the time, the Afternoon Express host shared pictures from the event and wrote:

"Someone's uncles came to my parents' gate this morning."

4. Rouge got married in a fairytale wedding

Rapper Rouge and Macmillan Mabaleka got married in December after announcing their engagement in June. The beautiful couple share stunning pictures from their white wedding on social media.

4. Zoe Brown married her high school sweetheart

Expresso presenter Zoe Brown is living her happily ever after saying "I Do" to her high school sweetheart Robbie Anderson after announcing their engagement earlier this year.

