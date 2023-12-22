Rapper Gigi Lamayne has left her followers mesmerised with her latest thirst trap pictures

The Menzi Ngubane rapper took to Instagram to share photos of her wearing a brown swimsuit

In her caption, the rapper said she was glowing and under her comments were fans who agreed with her

Gigi Lamayne is in her glow-up era, and her Instagram pictures are telling. Image: @gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

The girlies are letting their hair loose and are serving heat on Instagram. Rapper Gigi Lamayne joined in on the festivities, and she showed off her body.

Gigi Lamayne shows off her body

Taking to Instagram, Gigi Lamayne posted two thirst trap pictures where she is wearing a brown swimsuit. The Menzi Ngubane hitmaker

"Anyway, I glow now."

Fans were in awe of Gigi Lamayne

Fans were left gushing over Gigi's pictures.

philanipillzngcobo said:

"I'd rather stay silent about how I feel about you... I swear we will meet 1 day."

king.bob0023 said:

"Should be illegal to look this good."

yourboyhomieg said:

"Oh, my crush has always been looking good."

jayofficial6329 confessed:

"I think I've got a major crush on you."

nalavlogs1 gushed:

"Looking pretty cute as always."

nkushups said:

"I miss you Gigi."

kaygee_the_boss said:

"Talking bout my celebrity crush, her."

am_milez said:

"Anyways, whatever, you have been glowing. We, as your fans, know that you are forever glowing."

Source: Briefly News