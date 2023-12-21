Minnie Dlamini had the internet in a chokehold with her most recent pictures enjoying the sun

The TV presenter was enjoying a few splashes in the pool, and she posted a picture of her donning a blue two-piece swimwear

Mzansi commented on the picture, and some urged her to enjoy her out of office days by letting her hair down

Minnie Dlamini showed off her body by sharing a stunning picture. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Curated by Tanqueray TV host Minnie Dlamini captivated her social media users with her latest photos basking in the sun.

Minnie shows of her hot bod on IG

The TV personality looked stunning by the poolside, where she wore a stylish blue two-piece swimsuit. Minnie captioned her picture: "Out Of Office."

Minnie is known for breaking the internet whenever she posts a selfie or full-body images. This time was no different. Check out the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans show love to Minnie

Mzansi was left captivated by Minnie Dlamini's beauty and her banging body. Like her many other pictures, this one sparked a conversation. Netizens flooded the comments, encouraging her to fully embrace her time away from work and unwind with carefree moments.

Here's what many had to say:

macdufftheselector said:

"It's like you never had a kid look at your body."

wesii.a said:

"There's literally no competition. You are that girl."

unathi.co said:

"I miss you so much."

dimumusatmumu joked:

"I'm a woman and I'm turned on."

hlonie_mia gushed:

"Not you looking like a 21 year old gorgeous lady."

ladydkhoza said:

"Enjoy my daughter."

traceylange said:

"One day when I’m big I want to look like you."

ximbahlengiwe said:

"Hi beauty."

profdapoet said:

"My lovely daughter uHlubi - Dlamini Lomuhle @minniedlamini."

boostergold_19 lauded:

"You are so stunning!"

Minnie Dlamini gets compared to Boity Thulo

In a previous report from Briefly News, media personality Minnie Dlamini caused a stir on social media by sharing alluring poolside photos, flaunting her curves in a swimsuit during the summer season.

Her caption playfully hinted at the perks of working from home and keeping it a secret from her boss.

While fans praised her for her post-pregnancy physique and single motherhood journey, some speculated about a silent competition with fellow celebrity Boity Thulo.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News