Media personality Minnie Dlamini caused a stir on social media by sharing alluring poolside photos, flaunting her curves in a swimsuit during the summer season

Her caption playfully hinted at the perks of working from home and keeping it a secret from her boss

While fans praised her for her post-pregnancy physique and single motherhood journey, some speculated about a silent competition with fellow celebrity Boity Thulo

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Minnie Dlamini has set social media timelines on fire with her hot pictures. The media personality shared saucy snaps while chilling in the pool.

Minnie Dlamini showed off her stunning figure in a saucy picture. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini shares hot snaps on IG

It's finally summer and celebrities are showing off their hot bodies. Social media has been awash with stunning pictures from our favs. First, it was rapper Boity Thulo who almost broke the internet when she shared her swimsuit photos.

Minnie Dlamini also took to her Instagram timeline to show off her curves with a photo that had her followers drooling. The Honeymoon actress looked cosy in a swimsuit and floating in a swimming pool.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She joked about enjoying the perks of working from home and told her followers not to tell her boss.

"Perks of working from home Shhhhhh don’t tell my boss "

Minnie Dlamini's fans react to her saucy pictures

Social media users had a lot to say about Minnie's sizzling pictures. Many loved that the media personality is enjoying her life as a single mother. Fans also applauded Minnie for taking great care of her body.

However, some naysayers accused the star of competing with Boity Thulo, saying she only shared her swimsuit pictures after Boity's viral pictures.

@kwa_mammkhize said:

"My baby sis ❤️."

@zizotshwete added:

"I think your boss already knows "

@kingfentsebigpapa commented:

"Is it just me thinking wild Boity and Minnie okare ba compete in silent,last we saw Boity showing her body nw ke minnie entle tel us wats wats."

@msa_shoes noted:

"Congratulating the photographer for this opportunity ❤️"

@nolifa.made.me.do.it noted:

"But you’re your boss , kwaze kwamnadi ukuzisebenza."

@thatninahastie wrote:

"When am I getting invited - I’ll bring the nail kit and pretend we’re working."

Ntsiki Mazwai gushes over Boity Thulo's mouthwatering hourglass figure: "Her body is an achievement"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her thoughts on rapper Boity Thulo's trending body. The controversial media personality said Boity's body is an achievement.

Boity Thulo found herself topping social media trends and hogging headlines after sharing saucy pictures from her vacation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News