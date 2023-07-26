Minnie Dlamini has spoken candidly about her divorce from Quinton Jones and how life has been like for her

She was a guest on DJ Fresh's growing YouTube podcast What A Week , where she also touched on single parenting

The actress said she wants to raise her son Netha Makhosini Jones the same way she was raised

Actress and host Minnie Dlamini got candid in a recent interview about her private life.

Minnie Dlamini said being a single mother is difficult but admitted that it is rewarding. Image: @minniedlamini

The Honeymoon actress opens up about her divorce, was married for 4 years

In a candid interview with DJ Fresh, Minnie Dlamini spoke about her divorce from Quinton Jones.

They were married for four years, but in their marriage, their son Netha Makhosini Jones.

She portrayed the role of Lu, on Primevideos's The Honeymoon, who helped Minnie as she said it was therapeutic for her as her marriage had already ended at the time.

"I kind of feel like Lu was a bit of therapy for me because she went through a really cool journey of finding herself in this film and that’s kind of where I am now.”

Minnie on life as a single parent, admits it is not easy

In her interview on What A Week, Minnie also got real about single parenting.

The actress said she wants to raise her son Netha Makhosini Jones the same way her parents raised her.

She also said it is difficult, and she gave a shoutout to all the single parents.

“It’s even more difficult doing it alone...I don’t think I’ve ever been more insecure or questioned myself more than I do right now.

"But I also feel like God gave him (Netha) to me for a reason. Sometimes I just got to trust my gut and raise him in a way that I was raised because I think my parents did pretty good.”

Relebogile Mabotja got dragged for asking Minnie about her divorce, radio presenter claps back

When Minnie was a guest on Relebogile Mabotja's 702 showThe Upside of Failure, she got asked about the core reason things ended between her and Quinton.

Netizens felt as though that question was intrusive and unnecessary.

Mbotja responded to a tweep who dragged her.

Unathi Nkayi gives Minnie Dlamini her flowers, says she helped pull her out of depression

Briefly News previously reported that Minnie Dlamini got praised by Unathi Nkayi for helping her deal with depression.

The former radio presenter said Minnie went out of her way to be with Unathi when she was at a low period in her life.

