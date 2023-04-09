The end of a marriage can be a painful thing, and it is even worse when it plays out in the public eye

Actress Minnie Dlamini tried her best to explain the reasons behind her failed marriage to radio host Relebogile Mabotja

But Mzansi does not seem to be buying her version of events; many are accusing Minnie of not answering the question directly

Minnie Dlamini recently attempted to explain to 702's Relebogile Mabotja why she and Quinton Jones had parted ways in a recent interview. Her response left Mzansi with more questions than answers; many people have said they don't believe her explanation.

Minnie Dlamini's explanation of why her marriage ended has confused many. Image: @relebogile/@talkradio702

"I didn't understand myself, I didn't know what it was that I wanted."

Minnie tried to explain in the interview.

"You start to step back and realise. Was I mature enough to get married? Did I know what I wanted?"

The famous actor even went on to suggest that she felt stifled in her marriage:

"Is settling down supposed to feel like a prison, or is it supposed to be an expansion and a growth?"

Some people still think she didn't address Relebogile's question, although her response was lengthy.

Twitter was left questioning the video

After a three-minute video clip began circulating, Twitter users appeared to be on opposite sides. Some people thought it was too much of a personal question, while others were interested in the answer.

There was talk on the social media app that Dlamini's marriage had broken up because of infidelity.

Watch the video for yourself here:

Mzansi is confused over Minnie Dlamini's comments

The Twitter comment section was a free-for-all. Several theories began circulating as to why the actress had ended her marriage.

Briefly News compiled some of the comments:

@YekeloNandipha was quick to come up with her thoughts:

"Minnie ended her marriage because of peer pressure. She wanted to join her single friends."

@D_Bhekza was salty about one of Minnie's quotes:

@cindzo did not like the advice she offered:

"I hate people who advise people not to get married because of their own failures. Just because it went south for her doesn’t mean Kelebogile will also go south."

@Jackmabaso18 was left with questions:

Minnie Dlamini makes big screen debut in rom-com 'The Honeymoon'

The release of her new film, The Honeymoon, is something the actress is sure to take in a more positive light.

Recently, Briefly News reported that Dlamini had decided to expand her brand to create new revenue streams. This means she will appear on the big screen in the new romantic comedy.

Despite the failure of her marriage, the beautiful performer appears to be on the up and up.

