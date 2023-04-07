A hilarious creator took to TikTok after her home burned down and told her audience about it in a creative way

The lady had many people laughing despite the serious situation as she used viral sound to make light of the situation

The funny TikTokker made a post where she made an effort to explain what happened, which resulted in a hilarious video

A woman on TikTok showed her charred house. The lady turned the awful situation into a moment of entertainment by showing people what happened in the most humorous way.

A woman told people she woke up to a house on fire, and people were amused because of her sense of humour. image: TikTok/@mbali_primy

Source: UGC

Many people were amused by the woman's video, especially because she was covered in soot. The lady's video got thousands of likes from people who appreciated her sense of humour.

Woman on TikTok jokes about serious fire incident at house

A woman, @mbali_primy, on TikTok used a funny trending TikTok sound to show the damage caused by a fire. The video had loud sound effects, which only added to the humour.

Watch the clip below:

South Africans appreciate woman's creativity amid crisis

Mzansi loves funny creators, and many people thought this creator was hilarious. Although some commented in amusement, others showed genuine concern, but the creator confirmed that she was not in danger.

@omnist_ commented:

"You win the challenge. It's closed now. I'm sorry you went through this."

@naomisking.05 commented:

"I’d also make a TikTok before anything."

@thuliimaluleka commented:

"I hope you're okay, sorry about the house."

@venuslovesit commented:

"Fam is not bothered, just appreciating that she is alive. I love you."

@bickwill commented:

"I’m only here for your humour, like girl is deep within mgowo but nooo she’s not bothered."

@drecourtsilver:

"Are you okay? Do you need anything? How can we help?"

@thandiwemaluka7 commented:

"Lol, I'm not laughing mara lwena."

