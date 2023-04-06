Having a matric and a university degree doesn’t mean much, and this babe made that clear

Wearing her qualifications as a sun hat, TikTok user @zamashiya went viral for her sassiness

Mzansi people had a good laugh at the sad truth that was served in this spicy TikTok video

One young Mzansi woman used her degree and matric certificate to provide her face with shade while she swept. The questionable TikTok video had people cry-laughing.

Source: TikTok

With jobs being scares and women still staying home to do their primitive duties despite being qualified, some are just not seeing the need to get a university degree anymore.

Makoti on TikTok goes viral for turning her qualifications into a sun hat

TikTok user @zamashiya made a hilarious but true video in which she used her qualifications by turning them into a sun hat. The sad reality is that the way she was using them is probably the most she’ll ever get out of them.

Take a look:

Mzansi citizens scream over the hilariously relatable video

People couldn't help but laugh at how on-point this is. The sad reality is that a matric, and even a, doesn't, doesn’t mean much more than the paper it is printed on anymore.

Read some of the comments:

@Tshediso Kabulu said:

"I wasn’t ready shame."

@Amu said:

"Leadership."

@Mqimis said:

"Are we really the adults ngk."

@@Snezzy said:

"Yhoooo nenza too much this year."

@preciouschidarik5 said:

"Lol I just died."

@suepaledi said:

"This is the funniest thing I have seen."

Source: Briefly News