Two people involved in the brutal murder of a pregnant woman have been sentenced

One of the convicted murderers was a colleague of the deceased, and she killed her for her job

South Africans are outraged by the senseless killing and believe the sentence was too light

LADYSMITH - Two people have been handled 25-year sentences for the brutal murder of a 34-year-old pregnant woman from Emmaus, Winterton.

Hlengiwe Ndaba was murdered by Nokubonga Fortunate Dubazane, 40, Mqapheli Emerald Miya, 49 and Nkosingiphile Morris Ngubane, 39, in July 2020.

Pregnant lady killed for her job

According to TimesLIVE, Ndaba was found murdered in her vehicle on 22 July 2020. Her body was beyond recognition.

After a thorough investigation, the police found that Dubazane and Ndaba were colleagues, and she was eyeing Ndaba's job because she was expected to go on maternity leave soon.

They worked as teachers in Amangwe. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo stated that Dubazane believed murdering Ndbaba would grant her a permanent job position.

Dubazane reportedly poisoned Ndaba's lunch which made her feel woozy. She then took the deceased to Myia's house, where she was strangled. The three culprits moved her body and car to a forest and set the vehicle on fire.

IOL reports that Ngubane was sentenced in October 2020 and received life imprisonment for his involvement in the brutal murder. Ngubane was arrested in Thembisa, Gauteng, where he was hiding out.

Deceased family shocked by brutal murder

At the time of the arrests, the deceased's sister told Daily News she was shocked that a colleague murdered her sister.

Xolile said what surprised her the most was that the teacher who masterminded her sister's murder was a woman.

“She worked with her, and she knew she was pregnant. She knew she had little power to fight back. We had thought a man would have been arrested and that maybe they had tried to hijack my sister – we never thought it would be a woman she knew,” said Xolile.

South Africans weigh in on the murder of a pregnant woman

Colin Modiselle said:

"Iyooh! It is really bad out there... Imagine getting killed for a mere job by some1 who's very close to you! Sies man."

Tiego Masechaba Thamaga-Mofokeng said:

"I thought I heard it all "

Thabile Maggie Notwana said:

"OMG, this is really shocking news indeed. People resorted to being so cruel and evil. How dare you do such killings. Ya ne kunzima umona impande yesono and usuka esweni "

Walter Nyadongo

"Then what will happen after 25 years? Justice sometimes is handicapped."

Mpho Jewel Mokgaga said:

"25 years sentence for what this woman has killed for is really a failure of Justice. The level of wickedness they have committed shows they don't deserve to live in the community. "

