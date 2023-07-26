Singer Kelly Khumalo has spoken about relationship woes making people think there is trouble in paradise

Kelly advised people who have found the one to treasure that because it is a rare occurrence

The star is rumoured to be in a relationship with former soccer star Mthokozisi Yende, and he is allegedly the father of her third baby

Is there trouble in paradise between Kelly Khumalo and Mthokozisi Yende, her rumoured baby daddy?

Kelly Khumalo had fans thinking that there is trouble in paradise between her and her third baby daddy.

Kelly Khumalo shares rare relationship advice, hinting that she is heartbroken

According to ZiMoja, Kelly Khumalo hinted that there might be trouble in paradise as far as her relationship status is concerned.

That's because she posted a cryptic post on finding partners with pure intentions in relationships.

The news publication states that Kelly posted:

“Congratulations to those who found partners with pure intentions. That s**t is rare.”

Rumour has it that Kelly and former Kaizer Chiefs player Mthokozisi Yende are a couple and that he is the father of her second daughter.

Kelly posts first pictures of her third child, receives congratulatory messages from fans

The Empini singer was rumoured to be pregnant, and she received a lot of backlash from online users.

She confirmed the news by posting the first pictures of her child.

The Ngathwala Ngaye hitmaker is now the mother of three children. Her firstborn, Christian Khumalo is with Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye, and her secondborn, Thingo, is from her relationship with the late goalie Senzo Meyiwa.

Kelly shares the excitement of working with the Jaziel Brothers after 16 years amid the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

While the country is glued to their TV screens and social media pages as the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues, Kelly posted images of her in the studio with the Jaziel Brothers.

She said she waited for this moment for 16 years and is excited that it is finally happening.

Mzansi is waiting eagerly for the song to be released.

Kelly might take the stand in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Briefly News previously reported that the defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is fighting for Kelly to take the stand.

The trial is ongoing in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, and her sister Zandi Khumalo was cross-examined this week.

The defence in the case is set on launching an application to call Kelly Khumalo to take the stand.

