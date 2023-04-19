According to a close friend of the Khumalo family, Kelly Khumalo has given birth to a baby girl

The father of Kelly's third child is former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mthokozisi Yende whom she has been dating for a few years

The Empini singer is already a mother to two other children from previous relationships

Kelly Khumalo has welcomed a baby girl into the world. She gave birth to her bundle of joy this week through a C-section in Johannesburg, according to reports by ZiMoja.

A close family friend expressed joy and excitement, mentioning that Kelly's mother is particularly thrilled as she loves all her grandchildren. The close friend revealed that her eldest children are eagerly waiting to hold their new baby sister.

ZiMoja reported that Kelly was happy during her pregnancy, and she thoroughly enjoyed it. The singer took great care of herself, always looking stylish and confident.

This is Kelly's third child, and the father is former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mthokozisi Yende, whom she has been dating for a few years.

Khumalo is already a mother to two other children, one with TV host and musician Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye and the second with late Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa. She has been known for her successful music career, earning numerous awards for her talent and dedication to her craft.

