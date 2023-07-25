Award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo has announced that she is working with the Jaziel Brothers

The star shared a series of images of her in the studio with the duo and said she is very excited about what they are cooking up

Fans are waiting in anticipation for this collaboration and said both music powerhouses are going to deliver

Kelly Khumalo fans could not contain their excitement when she announced that she has a collaboration with the Jaziel Brothers on the way.

This collaboration with the Jaziel Brothers has been a lifelong dream for Khumalo. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo is working on new music, fulfilled her goal of working with the Jaziel Brothers

Khumalo has finally achieved her dream of collaborating with the Jaziel Brothers, saying she waited a whole 16 years.

Taking to Instagram, she shared snaps of her in the studio with the duo consisting of Luthando and Ntobeko Ngcizela.

She also said she is extremely excited about this song and even quoted a bible verse:

"16 years later, this finally happens. When the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen. Exciting times ahead @jazielbrothers @leondonovan thank you for always availing yourself to create magic."

Fans are waiting eagerly for Khumalo to release the upcoming single

Echoing her sentiments, fans said:

@mr_mohlax said:

"Your voice and Jaziel brothers, you guys want us to have seizures."

@tumimokanyane said:

"Indeed it will be a hit."

@nells904 said:

"Anything with you in it, we already know it will be a hit. I can't wait."

@phozisa_vetos said:

"A hit in the making."

@iamtshiamo_m said:

"This is going to be epic."

Kelly's baby daddy, Jub Jub, slams Jaziel Brothers for not wanting to work with him on Ndikhokhele Remix

Jub Jub once went on a rant and slammed the brothers for refusing to work with him on the Ndikhokhele remix.

The duo was part of the original track with Jub Jub, released many years ago before his incarceration.

He bragged about giving the duo their first hit song and even claimed that the music made them famous.

Kelly Khumalo trends as fans question why she is not willing to testify in court for the Senzo Meyiwa murder case

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Mzansi slammed Kelly Khumalo for not testifying in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa case.

During her court appearance, text messages between Kelly and Zandie were brought to light, where Kelly expressed her regret for having Senzo Meyiwa in her life.

Source: Briefly News