Fans of The Bala Family reality show have voiced concerns about Jennifer Bala's apparent lack of respect for her husband's IsiXhosa culture

Social media users have criticised Loyiso Bala for not imparting knowledge of their customs to Jennifer, suggesting that he bears some responsibility for her conduct

Viewers have called for open communication between Jennifer and Loyiso

Viewers have blasted "toxic" and "vile" Jennifer Bal,who they claim doesn't respect her husband's culture. Images: @jenniferbala

Fans of The Bala Family reality show have taken to social media to express their concerns over Jennifer Bala's alleged disrespectful behaviour towards her husband's IsiXhosa culture.

Jennifer Bala's alleged disregard for isiXhosa traditions sparked controversy

After being married to Loyiso for 12 years, it seems that Jennifer has not fully embraced or shown respect for their cultural traditions.

In a post, @joy_zelda pointed out her reluctance to wear traditional attire in front of her in-laws and her tendency to talk back, leading to accusations of toxicity. She tweeted:

"Jen is married to Loyiso for 12 years, yet she has never respected Their IsiXhosa culture, she has never worn any dock in front of her in-laws and needs to be told every time they are together and still has the nerve to talk back. She is vile, toxic, dramatic unnecessary #TheBalaFamily"

Viewers called for open dialogue to bridge the cultural divide in the Bala family

More viewers blasted the reality star, some fans put the blame on Loyiso for not teaching her customs.

@JohnsonAwalle said:

"It's not necessary at all ....if her husband didn't teach her customs and traditions of their Xhosa culture from the onset and the situation was left to sombre in their home, so be it...the way is forward."

@AfrikanChefZA

"Loyiso is to blame for that. He also seems not to protect his wife by mentioning that he's the one to blame for that. Jen seems willing to be a makoti, however, the husband is the reason behind her "behaviour"

@chulu_mok said:

"I feel like naye umama ka Loyiso akakhathali, bekufuneka esangena emnyango amxelele ukuba ayothwala!"

@Pinni05 said:

"I think she needs to have a chat with Rachel Kolisi who respects long-gone in-laws. She's superiority issues over Loyiso's family. No wonder sometimes I think interracial marriages require both families to be well off."

@ChantelRall said:

"Whilst blaming Jen we also need to equally blame Loyiso because he himself says that it bothers him why so much is expected from Jen yet it wasn’t the case with Zwai’s wife…Loyiso is enabling Jen, guys."

