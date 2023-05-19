Loyiso Bala's wife, Jennifer Bala, has been criticised by Mzansi for reportedly refusing to let her kids spend time with their grandmother, Veronica

The Bala Family's latest episode had viewers hurling insults at Jennifer, claiming they didn't like her behaviour

However, Jennifer seems to be on good terms with Loyiso's mom, as she pampered her during Mother's Day

Mzansi Magic's new reality TV show, The Bala Family, is already trending for the wrong reasons on social media.

'The Bala Family' viewers have dragged Loyiso Bala's wife, Jennifer Bala, for how she treated her mother-in-law Veronica.

ZAlebs claims that in a recent episode of the reality TV show, Loyiso Bala's wife, Jennifer Bala, landed on the wrong side of the internet.

Jennifer reportedly refused to make attempts for her kids to hang out with their grandmother, Veronica. ZAlebs further reports she didn't want her children to have a sleepover at their grandma's house because their daily routine would be ruined.

The Bala Family viewers slam Jennifer Bala

Jennifer's behaviours did not sit well with many people who did not hesitate to express their rage on Twitter.

@MsYonwaba said:

"See! Nah, Jennifer Bala seems like a horrible daughter-in-law."

@RoxyMagic2 shared:

"Jen looks down on Loyiso's family. She's a typical makoti who comes between a man and his family. I don't like people #TheBalaFamily"

@belafos replied:

"Jen is talking to Loyiso’s mom like she didn't raise 4 children and grandkids her whole life."

Jennifer Bala spends time with Loyiso Bala's mom

As The Bala Family's latest episode was filmed earlier, Jennifer appears to have changed her mind about spending time with her husband's family.

On Mother's Day, she took to Instagram to share photos of her wonderful time with her children's grandmother.

She also embraced her man's tradition by dressing up like a typical and presenting the treats she had prepared to pamper her mother-in-law. Jen also penned a sweet caption, saying:

"Went to go see the Mother’s today to celebrate motherhood. ♥️"

Check out the heartwarming post below:

