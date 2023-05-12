A video of Phelo Bala covering his matching amour tattoo with his ex-husband Moshe Ndiki made rounds online

1Magic posted the video on Twitter, and Phelo sought a tattoo artist's advice on how to hide his symbol of love for Moshe

The Bala Family star and the Gomora actor parted ways in 2022 after allegedly abusing each other

Phelo Bala is picking up the pieces after his marriage to Moshe Ndiki ended.

Phelo Bala shared his matching tattoo with Moshe Ndiki's removal journey on 'The Bala Family'. Image: @moshendiki and @phelobala

According to ZAlebs, on the most recent episode of The Bala Family, Phelo went to a tattoo artist to cover up the wedding matching tattoos he had with Moshe when they married in 2021.

In a video posted by @1MagicTV, Phelo was browsing through artwork that he may use to cover up the ink he got while he was still madly in love with the Gomora actor.

Why did Phelo Bala and Moshe Ndiki divorce?

For those who have been living under a rock, Phelo and Moshe's union went sour when they levelled abuse allegations against each other.

According to ZAlebs, the couple made headlines in 2019 for all the wrong reasons after Moshe reportedly attacked Phelo with a candle. However, the pair reconciled and became one of Mzansi's "IT" couples.

In 2022, ZAlebs also reported that Moshe filed an assault complaint against Phelo, alleging that he had been violent in the latter months of their marriage. Moshe also confirmed in an interview with Isolezwe their split.

Did Phelo Bala and Moshe Ndiki move on?

While Phelo's dating life has been out of the public after his breakup with Moshe, the actor has been spotted with a few men.

Ndiki made news when videos showing him all over SK Khoza went viral, but everyone assumed they were trolling because they never confirmed anything.

However, Ndiki is dating someone, as Briefly News recently reported that he revealed his new beau on Instagram. The larger-than-life personality did not disclose the mysterious man's name but instead shared a cute photo of them dressed in traditional Xhosa clothing.

Moshe Ndiki announces his surrogate is pregnant

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Moshe Ndiki was overjoyed after learning that his surrogate was expecting twins.

Moshe was previously married to former Joyous Celebration member Phelo Bala, but their marriage ended in divorce. However, Moshe moved on and will soon become a father.

Moshe wrote in a lengthy Instagram post, where he also shared a video of the baby scans, that reaching the end of his surrogacy journey was not easy.

