Moshe Ndiki and SK Khoza appear to be close friends in a series of clips where the two share a few laughs

Sk Khoza posted some videos that showed their hilarious interactions that had some making speculations about them

Followers of Moshe and SK Khoza think the two's friendship is adorable, but some found them to be confusing

Moshe Ndiki and SK Khoza show off their friendship online, and some of the videos had their supporters asking questions.

Moshe Ndiki and SK Khoza have videos having fun together and fans find the two adorable, some claim to see sparks flying. Image: Instagram/@moshendiki/@skcoza

Actors Moshe Ndiki and SK Khoza look comfortable around each other as they spend some time together. Moshe appears on Gomora while Moshe Ndikini is on The Queen soapie.

Moshe Ndiki and SK Khoza had tongues wagging with videos together

According to Zalebs, Moshe Ndiki and SK Khoza broke the internet in February 2022 after sharing a funny video.

Social media was set ablaze when SK Khoza appeared to be singing to Moshe while massaging his feet.

SK later commented with laughing emojis after fans went wild with speculations:

"Let them talk Moosh."

Followers confused by Moshe Ndiki and SK Khoza

Followers of the two actors were mostly confused about what was going on but most found the pair to be hilarious.

@tumie9803 commented:

"Nare batho ba ba jola??"

@thabile_nkomo added:

"It will end in tears."

@rose_mhlongo commented:

"So you guys are dating"

@andilesolethu wrote:

"You guys have confused the country the whole SA is confused they are no longer praying for what happening between Russia and Ukraine they are into ya'll."

@yolandacious said:

"What exactly is happening here?? Please balance me."

@_leemash added:

"I didn't see that one coming, wow what a pleasant surprise."

"Stop wearing panties with Spiderman": Moshe tickles SA on #YouPromisedToMarryMe

Briefly News previously reported that Moshe Ndiki had Mzansi cracking up in the latest episode of #YouPromisedMarryMe. The bubbly media personality dished out some hilarious love advice to a couple arguing about marriage.

The man revealed that he cheats on his bae because she doesn't like her panties. He shared that he wants her boo to wear sexy lingerie just like the other ladies when they are together.

He had the whole of Mzansi laughing out loud when he revealed that his girlfriend likes cartoon-printed undies. Moshe intervened and told the young lady to stop wearing Superman, and Spiderman printed panties because her boo doesn't find them sexy.

Source: Briefly News