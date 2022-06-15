Big Brother Mzansi winner Mpho took to social media and posted loved-up snaps of herself and her new bae and former housemate, Themba

Some of the viewers of the reality show felt sorry for Libo because they thought Mpho was dating him since they were close when they were still in the house

Themba and Mpho's excited fans even threw a bit of shade at Libo but his stans defended their fave, saying he doesn't care about Themba and Mpho's romance

Big Brother Mzansi stars Themba and Mpho took to social media to share loved-up snaps. The R2 million winner and the fan-fave locked lips in the snaps doing the rounds on the timeline.

When Mpho shared the pics on social media on Tuesday night, 14 June, many felt sorry for Libo. They thought that she was in a relationship with Libo all along because they were too close during the latest season of the reality show.

Peeps took to Twitter to share mixed reactions after the snap surfaced online. Themba and Mpho's fans couldn't control their excitement and some even threw shade in the direction of Libo. Libo's stans defended their fave and claimed he doesn't care about the relationship because he's still friends with Themba.

@RefemetsweMokg1 wrote:

"Someone check on Libo, tuuu."

@Thapelo1050 asked:

"All this happened while she was with Libo?"

@MkhwnzThembeka commented:

"The butterfly in my stomach, the racing heart. My TheMpo/UnderGost, I love what I see. Now I'm shipping with my full chest."

@NzuzoNomapa said:

"You are making me cry with happiness and joy just to see you guys together. I've been wanting this to happen while you guys were in the house. Thanks God finally it happens. Love you guys so very much."

@DumoMelaphi wrote:

"So you guys decide to trend Libo unprovoked just because you insert his name in your ship, can you all leave our favourite alone and enjoy your ship without mentioning his name, siyezwana."

@BudazaNoxy added:

"Same Libo who was with Themba today? That means akanandaba (he doesn't care) so ship your ship don’t involve his name."

Themba's baby mama accuses him of dating Mpho

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Themba's baby mama has zero chill. The Big Brother Mzansi star's mother of two kids accused him of dating the winner of this season's #BBM, Mpho.

Nqobile Khuzwayo went off on social media and alleged that her baby dad is now "sleeping" at hotels with Mpho. Themba was the fan-fave to win the TV game show but Mpho won the race at the finish line.

Some social media users shared that Mpho rubbed her up the wrong way when she walked away with the R2 million prize money. She thought her "man" was going to win the competition.

