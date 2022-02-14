Moshe Ndiki had Mzansi laughing out loud after dishing out some hilarious love advice to a young lady

The woman had written to You Promised To Marry Me asking Moshe to take her to her boo's home as she wanted to get married immediately

The viewers of the show gave Moshe his flowers for adding spice to the show with his funny comments and advice

Moshe Ndiki had Mzansi cracking up in the latest episode of #YouPromisedMarryMe. The bubbly media personality dished out some hilarious love advice to a couple arguing about marriage.

Moshe Ndiki is the host of #YouPromisedToMarryMe. Image: @moshendiki

Source: Instagram

The man revealed that he cheats on his bae because she doesn't like her panties. He shared that he wants her boo to wear sexy lingerie just like the other ladies when they are together.

He had the whole of Mzansi laughing out loud when he revealed that his girlfriend likes cartoon-printed undies. Moshe intervened and told the young lady to stop wearing Superman and Spiderman printed panties because her boo doesn't find them sexy.

Peeps took to Twitter to react to the epic episode. They also shared that they like the way Moshe Ndiki adds spice to the show.

@STRAMPHE wrote:

"Where did he see those lace panties because for the past 14 years abona SpongeBob."

@Jabu_Macdonald commented:

"It's Moshe Ndiki's comments for me and adding spice."

@Puleng_Mash wrote:

"SpongeBob catching stray bullets."

@Neliswa_Xaba added:

" 'Xolani: She must wear sexy lingerie like other girls... Girlie: 'I will change the popeye panties the day I stop buying you sneakers'."

Moshe Ndiki and Lilian Dube to bring the spice to Mzansi kitchens

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that seasoned actress Lillian Dube and Moshe Ndiki have bagged a new cooking show on DStv. The two stars will be adding spice to Mzansi kitchens with their new show, 7 Colours.

Honey TV shared that the reality show will be Africa's biggest cooking show. It is set to premiere on 17 February on DStv channel 173.

The Citizen reported that the two celeb hosts visit Mzansi homes to see how people really make their Sunday meal dubbed seven colours. The bubbly Moshe also took to Instagram on Tuesday, 8 February to share the good news with his followers.

