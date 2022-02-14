Black Don’t Crack: ‘Generations’ Sharon Makes Guest Appearance on #DateMyFamily

Sharon from the now-defunct Generations , real name Kagiso Rakosa, trended on social media when she made a guest appearance on #DateMyFamily

Mzansi was happy to see the the actress on their screens after keeping a low profile and not posting on Instagram for 211 weeks

Peeps couldn't get over her beauty as they shared that she still looks beautiful just as the last time they saw her on TV

Generations trended on Sunday night, 1 February. The now-defunct SABC 1 soapie topped the trends list when one of the viewers' fave appeared on TV after keeping a low profile for a long time.

Kagiso Rakosa, who used to play the role of Sharon, made a guest appearance on Date My Family. She was Samuel's girflriend on the telenovela before it changed its cast and name to Generations: The Legacy.

Mzansi was too happy to see the stunner on their screens after her disappearance. She also last posted about 211 weeks ago on her Instagram account.

Peeps took to Twitter to share old snaps of Sharon and show love to Kagiso Rakosa as they hadn't seen her since her Generations days. Tweeps added that she hasn't changed a bit from the last time they saw her on the soapie.

@babymama59260166 commented:

"Isn't this Sam's girlfriend from Generations? Good to see her on our screens."

@stebzavic wrote:

"It's good to see Kagiso again... Hawu Sharon, where were you?"

@SlimIsDope commented:

"Yey, I used to crush on Sharon, man."

@Jos_LadyJ added:

"Sharon waSamuel bathong, I haven't seen you on TV in a while. When Generations was on fire."

