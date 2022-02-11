Gomora actor Sicelo Buthelezi has shut down a catfish who claimed he's turning 40 years old this year

The award-winning thespian did not deny the popular troll named Chris Excel's claims but told him to mind his own business

When curious peeps asked the star, who plays the role of Teddy, to share his real age he blue-ticked them

Sicelo Buthelezi has reacted to a catfish who claimed the actor is turning 40 this year. The Gomora star took to social media a few days back to respond to a popular troll named Chris Excel.

‘Gomora’ actor Sicelo Buthelezi slammed a troll claiming he's turning 40. Image: @seekay_sa

Source: Instagram

The hater's post rubbed the award-winning thespian up the wrong way. The fuming star took Chris Excel's comment section to tell him where to get off.

Chris took to Twitter and threw shade at Sicelo, who portrays the character of Teddy in Gomora. He wrote:

“So Teddy from Gomora is turning 40 years this year.”

Seeing all the nasty comments Chris' post attracted, Sicelo headed online to react to the catfish. According to ZAlebs, he wrote:

"Aowa @ChrisExcel102 wang’polaya now aiii ngeke chief ima kancan tuu (No Chris you are killing me, hold your horses, chief).”

Peeps took to Sicelo's timeline to find out from him how old he was. The star never responded to the curious peeps.

@Abidal23622459 said:

"How old are you kahle, Sicelo?

@theonlyLijeng wrote:

"@seekay_sa please tell us nothing else but your truth. Some of us are VERY confused."

@indoda_yomzulu_ commented:

"Mfo, pleaze tell us how old are you vele cause thina sazi you turning 37/40."

@mediecin added:

"How old are you chief?"

