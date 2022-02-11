Warren Masemola is giving legendary actor Israel Zulu his flowers while he can still smell them

The River actor Warren Masemola has taken his time out to appreciate his friend and industry colleague Israel Zulu. The stars who have co-starred in many Mzansi dramas met 10 years ago on the set of iNumberNumber and have been buddies since.

Warren Masemola expresses gratitude for friendship with Israel Zulu. Image: @warrenmasemola and @israelmatsekezulu

Source: Instagram

Masemola labeled the Gomora star a great storyteller both on-screen and off-screen whose life is a film on its own. Sharing a picture alongside the actor Masemola said he is grateful for the time he has spent with him.

According to ZAlebs, Masemola and Zulu have worked together on several projects, including Avenged and many others.

Social media users flooded the comments section of Masemola's Instagram post with praises for the two legends who have shared their talents with Mzansi for many years.

@shomadjozi wrote:

"Icons."

@robot_boii said"

"A Legendary Picture "

@thobela_james commented:

"The gurus."

@99mark.fish said:

"Mzansi legends."

@seripaw also commented:

"My two best actors."

Israel Matseke Zulu expresses joy over amputation of leg that forced him out of Gomora

Briefly News also reported that veteran actor Israel Matseke-Zulu expressed joy following his successful operation. The star, who was suffering from gangrene, had his leg amputated a while back at Rob Ferreira Hospital in Mpumalanga.

Israel was slaying his role on Gomora when the pain forced him to exit the telenovela.

He couldn't take the pain anymore while on set and decided to leave the show. He said a friend convinced him to do the operation because he had been to many doctors but they couldn't make the "electric shock on both his feet" go away. Even though Mzansi got to hear about his condition around August 2021, Israel Matseke-Zulu said he had been battling the illness for about seven years.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after his op, the popular thespian revealed that he's happy the pain is gone. He said he sometimes even forgets that his leg has been cut.

