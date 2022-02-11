Mr JazziQ has paid tribute to his late friend Mpura in a rather unusual way as he has inked his face on his arm

The late Amapiano artist passed away in a tragic accident that also claimed the lives of their industry mate Killer Kau

Social media users shared that JazziQ is a true friend to the late star who was also his schoolmate

Mr JazziQ has paid a life long tribute to his late friend and industry peer Mpura. The Amapiano producer and DJ has inked the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker's face on his arm.

JazziQ and Mpura were close friends since high school. They both loved fashion and at a later stage of their lives became household names in the Mzansi music industry.

Mpura passed away in a horrific accident that also claimed the lives of Killer Kau and a couple of other people. Since then, JazziQ's life has never been the same.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter and shared a pic of the tattoo on JazziQ's arm. ZAlebs reports that the DJ also posted the pic on his Instagram stories.

Peeps took to Musa's comment section to share their reactions to the artist's decision to get a tattoo of his late friend on his body.

@RIP_MpuraMpura wrote:

"When Mpura said he's not here forever but he wants people to feel like he is still alive even when he is no more, he meant this."

@Ndzotho2 commented:

"Things people do for o bhululu babo, love to see it."

@GodfreyMelange said:

"Permanent one???? He's a good friend indeed very rare to come across such."

@FirstLadyTshepi wrote:

"WOW, what a tributary act of love."

@lluvuyo added:

"Beautiful, may he continue resting in peace."

