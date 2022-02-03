Israel Matseke-Zulu has expressed joy over the amputation of his leg following a successful operation at Rob Ferreira Hospital

The actor said he's now free from the pain that saw him even abandon his role on the biggest telenovela in the country, Gomora

The legendary thespian shared that he still has his confidence despite losing one of his legs to gangrene

Veteran actor Israel Matseke-Zulu has expressed joy following his successful operation. The star, who was suffering from gangrene, had his leg amputated a while back at Rob Ferreira Hospital in Mpumalanga.

Israel Matseke Zulu is feeling happy after the amputation of one of his legs.

Source: Instagram

Israel was slaying his role on Gomora when the pain forced him to exit the telenovela. He couldn't take the pain anymore while on set and decided to leave the show.

He said a friend convinced him to do the operation because he had been to many doctors but they couldn't make the "electric shock on both his feet" go away. Even though Mzansi got to hear about his condition around August, 2021, Israel Matseke-Zulu said he had been battling the illness for about seven years.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after his op, the popular thespian revealed that he's happy the pain is gone. He said he sometimes even forgets that his leg has been cut.

The 46-year-old thespian said he still has his confidence despite losing his leg to gangrene. He feels that he belongs to the same league as late Mzansi icons Nelson Mandela, Lebo Mathosa, Brenda Fassie and Mandoza.

'Gomora's Sicelo Buthelezi's dream of acting alongside Israel Matseke-Zulu comes true

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sicelo Buthelezi has shared that his dream of acting alongside veteran Mzansi actor Israel Matseke-Zulu has finally come true.

Sicelo and Israel shared the same set on Gomora. Israel is Sicelo's onscreen dad on the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela. Sicelo portrays the character of Teddy while Israel plays the role of Don.

According to the storyline, Don had a relationship with Teddy's mom, Zodwa, when she became pregnant with Teddy. Don dumped Zodwa for a rich woman but now he is back in their lives.

The Royalty Soapie Awards winner took to Twitter and shared a snap of himself with Israel along with a red heart emoji.

Source: Briefly News