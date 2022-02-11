The country is still mourning the loss of Kuli Roberts. The media personality passed on on Wednesday night, according to her family statement.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The hashtag #RIPKuliRoberts has been trending on social media since the news of her death broke. The star has been a journalist, actress and media personality for decades and Mzansi fell in love with her authenticity and happiness when she was around ordinary citizens.

Kuli Roberts is still trending following her passing. Image: @kuliroberts

Source: Instagram

Tributes have been pouring in from the late star's celeb friends and fans. It's still unbelievable that the funny and witty Kuli is no more. Briefly News takes a look at three moments that Mzansi will forever remember Kuli Roberts for.

1. Afternoon Express interview

During the SABC 3 show's interview, Kuli rapped in a clip and called herself Kuli Chana after Mzansi rapper, Khuli Chana. The show's co-presenter Bonnie Mbuli took to Twitter and shared that the interview was her favourite conversation with the late star.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

2. Interview with 'Podcast and Chill with MacG'

ZAlebs reports that Kuli opened up when MacG asked her about how she wanted to be remembered. The late star shared that she didn't just care for herself but other people as well. Tweeps praised her for standing up for those who didn't have a voice in Mzansi.

A tweep @FluffyGillette2 said:

"RIP Kuli...She said it! Nobody’s impressed by your material possessions while others are living in poverty. Ubuntu is underrated. Thanks for that reminder. RIP beautiful."

3. Her Twitter post on the day of her passing

The bubbly star's tweet on the night she died had peeps assuming that she knew that she was about to pass away. On Tuesday night, Kuli posted snaps of herself and captioned them:

"Offff we go."

Reacting to her post, @Zenkosi__Zipho said:

"Kanti it's true that people can feel when they about to die?"

@BhudaGrand added:

"People really feel when they're about to pass on."

SA celebs share touching tributes to late Kuli Roberts

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi celebs have joined scores of people who have reacted to the passing of media personality Kuli Roberts. The star passed away on Wednesday night, according to her family statement.

The actress died in Johannesburg, it has been confirmed. She left behind her two children and grandchildren, according to the statement.

Kuli Roberts' peers in the entertainment industry have taken to social media to share their heartfelt tributes and condolences to her fam and friends. The #RIPKuliRoberts is currently trending high on social media as celebs, media personas and her fans say goodbye to the bubbly journo.

Source: Briefly News