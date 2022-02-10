RIP Kuli Roberts: Mzansi Celebs Share Their Touching Tributes to the Late Star

Scores of Mzansi celebs have taken to social media to share their touching tributes to late media personality Kuli Roberts

In a statement, the actress' family confirmed that she passed away in Johannesburg on Wednesday night

Stars such as Terry Pheto, Thandiswa Mazwai and Sello Maake KaNcube, among many, have sent their condolences to her family and friends

Mzansi celebs have joined scores of people who have reacted to the passing of media personality Kuli Roberts. The star passed away on Wednesday night, according to her family statement.

The actress died in Johannesburg, it has been confirmed. She left behind her two children and grandchildren, according to the statement.

Kuli Roberts' peers in the entertainment industry have taken to social media to share their heartfelt tributes and condolences to her fam and friends. The #RIPKuliRoberts is currently trending high on social media as celebs, media personas and her fans say goodbye to the bubbly journo.

Actor Sello Maake KaNcube wrote on Twitter:

"Bow out my dear sis, yours was a life lived a 100 times better than how most of us wish we could, those who loved you, loved you for your truth and resolve and same as those who didn't! Consistent to the end! We will meet again for that coffee!"

Singer Thandiswa Mazwai said:

"Oh Nomakula. A truly unique spirit. Effervescent and bold. One thing Kuli did was love on you and what more do we need. I’m so sad to hear of your passing. Condolences to you family and kids. #RIPKuliRoberts UNF**KING BELIEVABLE!!!"

Actor Fana Mokoena wrote:

"Rest in Peace my sister. What a pleasure to have known you."

Actress Terry Pheto added:

"I am still in shock. My heart goes out to Kuli’s children, family and loved ones. She was one of a kind - an icon!"

Mzansi laments sudden loss of Kuli Roberts

In related news, Briefly News reported that shockwaves rippled across the country as news broke that Kuli Roberts has died at the age of 39. The country is mourning the journalist, who contributed to Mzansi's entertainment industry for years on end.

Sources close to the family confirmed that Kuli Roberts has passed away. TimesLIVE reports that the actress and TV personality was last seen on Wednesday evening by a friend who remembers her seeing rather drowsy. Reacting to her passing, a fan @Lewanika_Lesedi wrote:

"It's crazy how some of these celebrities that we've never even met find a way into our hearts, touch our souls & become such a huge part of our lives. Kuli Roberts is one of those incredible people."

