The entertainment industry is mourning the tragic loss of media personality Kuli Roberts after she passed away suddenly

The 39-year-old is reported to have passed away last night, as a friend says they interacted with her in a seemingly drowsy state

Followers across the country have been devastated by the news, as they recall her being active on social media moments before the incident

Shockwaves ripple across the country as news breaks that Kuli Roberts has died at the age of 39. The country is mourning the journalist, who contributed to Mzansi's entertainment industry for years on end.

Hashtag #RIPKuliRoberts trends as Mzansi mourns the loss of the media personality. Image: @kuliroberts

Source: Instagram

Sources close to the family have confirmed that Kuli Roberts has passed away. TimesLIVE reports that the actress and TV personality was last seen on Wednesday evening by a friend who remembers her seeing rather drowsy.

The family is yet to confirm the cause of death but Twitter is already filling up with memorial posts for the legendary diva.

@Lewanika_Lesedi wrote:

"It's crazy how some of these celebrities that we've never even met find a way into our hearts, touch our souls & become such a huge part of our lives. Kuli Roberts is one of those incredible people."

@MTshwete said:

"Condolences to Kuli Roberts friends and family ....Kuli was amongst the least pretentious people I've ever met. She was honest to the world and herself .... Rest , Sisi."

@Sne_Mzilikazi tweeted:

"One of the things I'll always remember about Kuli Roberts is her passion in educating other Black people about albinism. She really tried to eradicate the ignorance that some in our community have about people with albinism. Rest in power sis."

Kuli Roberts was active on her social media last night around 19:00 as she shared her last tweet.

Kuli Roberts breaks her silence on comments over her weight loss

Just last month, Briefly News reported that Kuli Roberts has responded to concerns that her weight loss with some people claiming that she looked dangerously skinny.

Tweeps had circulated pics of the media veteran suggesting that her weight loss is unhealthy.

Roberts responded to her critics telling them to look at her Instagram page to see that she is healthy and the only difference in her recent pics are the filters she has been using.

